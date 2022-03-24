Letter to the editor: A message to McFarland High School seniors

April 5, 2022 is Election Day, it’s the day the majority of you will have the opportunity to vote for the first time to help select two candidates to serve on the McFarland School Board of Education (BOE). Each of you hold your own unique beliefs, values and vision for the type of person you’d like to serve on the School Board. Realizing today’s students are tomorrow’s future leaders, it’s imperative the McFarland School Board solidify a strong educational foundation for all students and to provide an array of meaningful learning opportunities, experiences and challenges to help prepare you to be successful in the career path you select following graduation from MHS.
Your vote will help decide which candidates are worthy of your support. I anchor my candidacy for the school board based on my 38 years of teaching and educational administration, previous three-year term on the McFarland School Board, two of my children are alumni of MHS, advocating for all students 4K-12, promoting and applying best practice in our schools, familiarity with existing McFarland school board policies and procedures, and possessing a comprehensive understanding of the “big picture” of the McFarland School District including the opportunities and challenges afforded to you and all students in our schools, along with invaluable experiences and vast responsibilities having previously served on the McFarland school board.
As voters you will have choices to make. The outcome of this election may reflect your preference of board candidates. If you are considering voting for a candidate that possesses in-depth experiences in education, knowledge and understanding of what students experience today and what students will require in the future, and a candidate who has consistently demonstrated common sense in decision making, I’d like to request your support. If you’d like additional information about my candidacy and what I value feel free to check out these contacts:
youtube “Tom Mooney for School Board 2022 part 1 of 3”
Vote411.org (sponsored by League of Women Voters of Dane County, will post on March 16, 2022