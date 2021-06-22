The Janesville Police Department is accepting applications for its new Public Safety Cadet Program. The Public Safety Cadet Program is a non-profit organization established to mentor Youth Cadets ages 14-20.
The Janesville Police Department is transitioning it’s original Explorer Post 500 Program to the new Public Safety Cadet Program. This new program is dedicated to preparing young adults for careers and leadership in the Public Safety Profession. Although formed with a law enforcement career focus, the program will also incorporate the future development of other public safety career sectors such as Fire-Rescue, Emergency Medical Services, Corrections, Forensic Science, and Critical Incident Management.
Education and training will be delivered by Public Safety Professionals (mentors). Mentors will help Youth Cadets build individual character, physical fitness, knowledge, skills and practical experiences to assume the roles as future Public Safety Employees. This program will bring Cadets and Mentors together to help strengthen relationships, build trust, and work with the citizens of the community.
If you are interested in applying or have additional questions, feel free to contact Officer Matthew Traynor by calling (608)755-3100 or email at traynorm@ci.janesville.wi.us for an application. Applications can also be picked up and dropped off at the Janesville Police Department lobby.