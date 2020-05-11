Assist EMS/fire
Reynolds Street, 8:16 a.m. May 10
Reynolds Street, 11:36 a.m. May 10
100 block Reynolds Street, 9:39 p.m. May 9
Reynolds Street, 9:13 a.m. May 8
200 block Vintage Lane, 6:34 p.m. May 8
500 block Westlawn Drive, 2:33 p.m. May 8
Main Street, 8:02 p.m. May 8
500 block Westlawn Drive, 6:45 p.m. May 4
600 block Cork Crossing, 11:45 a.m. May 4
Assist K-9
Highway 51 and Voges Road, 12:17 a.m. May 10
Waterloo Road, 1:42 a.m. May 7
2000 block Crossroad Drive, 10:21 p.m. May 6
Smithfield Drive, 2:24 a.m. May 6
Assist police
Highway 51 and Voges Road, 11:38 p.m. May 9
Interstate 94, 4:30 p.m. May 8
Highway N and Interstate 94, 12:36 a.m. May 5
900 block Parkview Street, 8:03 a.m. May 7
500 block Westlawn Drive, 7:49 p.m. May 4
At large person
800 block St. John Street, 6:12 p.m. May 8
800 block St. John Street, 2:59 p.m. May 5
800 block St. John Street, 2:14 p.m. May 4
800 block St. John Street, 7:09 p.m. May 4
Damage to property
300 block Melissa Lane, 8:18 a.m. May 7
200 block Dentaria Drive, 4 p.m. May 6
Death investigation
700 block Sager Street, 3:40 p.m. May 5
Disturbance
1000 block Windsor Avenue, 9:11 p.m. May 4
Domestic disturbance
300 block Grove Street, 6:20 p.m. May 5
Fraud
400 block Cottage Grove Road, 10:39 a.m. May 9
OWI
Highway TT and Highway N, 5:16 p.m. May 10
Highway N and Interstate 94, 7:45 p.m. May 9
Preserve the peace
300 block Grove Street, 6:32 p.m. May 6
Suspicious vehicle
Red Hawk Trail, 11:28 p.m. May 9
200 block Grove Street, 12:01 a.m. May 9
500 block Westlawn Drive, 3:31 p.m. May 8
Cottage Grove Road, 11:06 p.m. May 4
Kennedy Road, 11:46 p.m. May 4
600 block Cottage Grove Road, 11:15 p.m. May 4
300 block Cottage Grove Road, 2:22 a.m. May 4
Theft retail
400 block Cottage Grove Road, 12:13 p.m. May 10
Threats complaint
400 block Progress Drive, 12:40 p.m. May 9
Traffic arrest
Main Street, 12:29 a.m. May 8
Bass Street, 7:41 p.m. May 7
