Assist EMS/fire

Reynolds Street, 8:16 a.m. May 10

Reynolds Street, 11:36 a.m. May 10

100 block Reynolds Street, 9:39 p.m. May 9

Reynolds Street, 9:13 a.m. May 8

200 block Vintage Lane, 6:34 p.m. May 8

500 block Westlawn Drive, 2:33 p.m. May 8

Main Street, 8:02 p.m. May 8

500 block Westlawn Drive, 6:45 p.m. May 4

600 block Cork Crossing, 11:45 a.m. May 4

Assist K-9

Highway 51 and Voges Road, 12:17 a.m. May 10

Waterloo Road, 1:42 a.m. May 7

2000 block Crossroad Drive, 10:21 p.m. May 6

Smithfield Drive, 2:24 a.m. May 6

Assist police

Highway 51 and Voges Road, 11:38 p.m. May 9

Interstate 94, 4:30 p.m. May 8

Highway N and Interstate 94, 12:36 a.m. May 5

900 block Parkview Street, 8:03 a.m. May 7

500 block Westlawn Drive, 7:49 p.m. May 4

At large person

800 block St. John Street, 6:12 p.m. May 8

800 block St. John Street, 2:59 p.m. May 5

800 block St. John Street, 2:14 p.m. May 4

800 block St. John Street, 7:09 p.m. May 4

Damage to property

300 block Melissa Lane, 8:18 a.m. May 7

200 block Dentaria Drive, 4 p.m. May 6

Death investigation

700 block Sager Street, 3:40 p.m. May 5

Disturbance

1000 block Windsor Avenue, 9:11 p.m. May 4

Domestic disturbance

300 block Grove Street, 6:20 p.m. May 5

Fraud

400 block Cottage Grove Road, 10:39 a.m. May 9

OWI

Highway TT and Highway N, 5:16 p.m. May 10

Highway N and Interstate 94, 7:45 p.m. May 9

Preserve the peace

300 block Grove Street, 6:32 p.m. May 6

Suspicious vehicle

Red Hawk Trail, 11:28 p.m. May 9

200 block Grove Street, 12:01 a.m. May 9

500 block Westlawn Drive, 3:31 p.m. May 8

Cottage Grove Road, 11:06 p.m. May 4

Kennedy Road, 11:46 p.m. May 4

600 block Cottage Grove Road, 11:15 p.m. May 4

300 block Cottage Grove Road, 2:22 a.m. May 4

Theft retail

400 block Cottage Grove Road, 12:13 p.m. May 10

Threats complaint

400 block Progress Drive, 12:40 p.m. May 9

Traffic arrest

Main Street, 12:29 a.m. May 8

Bass Street, 7:41 p.m. May 7

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.