Burn ban in effect
Milton and Milton Township Fire Department issued a burning ban, prohibiting burning debris in barrels, piles on the ground and grass or wooded areas. Chief Ernest Rhodes announced the ban in a statement April 8.
“Eliminating ignition sources on the landscape reduces wildfire risk, smoke for vulnerable populations and person-to-person contact,” the statement said.
The City of Milton asked about fire pits on its Facebook page said according to the Milton Fire Department, “Fire pits need to be clean, dry, natural firewood and in the fire pit only.”
The Milton-Milton Township Fire Department on its Facebook page said it is asking that residents of the City of Milton and surrounding towns to not burn at this time.
DMV further restricts in-person services
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation earlier this month began further restricting in-person service all Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Customer Service Centers. Until further notice, the service centers are closed to all in-person transactions except the following services, which will be available by appointment only:
- Commercial Driver Licenses (CDL)
- Voters needing identification who need to use the Identification card Petition Process (IDPP)
- New Wisconsin residents who need a driver license or ID for voting
To make an appointment for one of these essential services while the Safer at Home order is in place, call the DMV Communication Center at (608) 264-7447.
To reduce in-person visits, all driver licenses and CDLs renewals are extended 60 days, all ID cards can be renewed online, non-CDL driver skills tests have been canceled until further notice.
Registration renewals should still be completed by mail or online by the renewal date.
Other online services at wisconsindmv.gov include vehicle-related transactions (including renewing registration, titling a vehicle, etc.), obtaining a duplicate driver license, address changes.
State treasurer announces $5.25 million for school libraries
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski announced $5.25 million in additional aid for public school libraries to address distance learning needs from the Common School Fund.
The Board of Commissioners of Public Lands (BCPL), the agency that manages the Common School Fund, announced plans to distribute a record-setting $38.2 million in school library aid in January. Distributions from this fund can be utilized by school librarians to purchase eBooks, online resources and devices to increase access to digital learning.
