Municipalities throughout Wisconsin are incurring unbudgeted expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic for personal protective equipment (PPE), technology and plexiglass barriers, but through the federal CARES Act, those expenses can be reimbursed.
The Routes to Recovery grants to defray such costs for each municipality are based on population. With Waunakee’s population now estimated at 13,855, the village can receive reimbursements up to $225,248, according to the state’s Department of Administration.
In the Waunakee area, the following amounts have been allocated to the different municipalities: Village of Dane, population 1,202, $17,916; Town of Dane, population 1,002, $16,290; Town of Springfield, population 2,918, $47,439; Town of Vienna, population 1,541, $25,053; Town of Westport, population 4,037, $65,632.
Municipalities can file the Routes to Recovery grant claims within three different periods through November. Village of Waunakee Finance Director Renee Meinholz filed Waunakee’s first claim on July 14, and said eligible expenses include masks and other PPE, hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray, a touchless hand sanitizer, along with legal expenses for outside firms that have worked on new employee policies related to the pandemic.
Expenses for IT consultants contracted to help village employees set up technology for working at home and the village’s Zoom subscription cost also qualify, Meinholz said. The village uses Zoom to host virtual meetings.
But Meinholz said she doubts Waunakee will use the full $225,248 allocated. The village has until Nov. 6 to submit all expenses, and other departments such as Waunakee Utilities, Fire and EMS can also seek reimbursement under the village’s fund for expenditures related to COVID not covered by other sources.
The funds cannot be used to replace a municipality’s lost revenue due to the pandemic.
“For us, that’s the bigger thing we’re facing in terms of our budget, is lost revenue from the Village Center, and to some extent, the Senior Center and some of their programs,” Meinholz said.
COVID expenses for PPE equipment and plexiglass shields during elections are also eligible for the reimbursement, but another grant specific to election costs has been provided through the Wisconsin Election Commission’s CARES fund, Meinholz said.
If Waunakee does not use all of the Routes to Recovery funds allocated, the money will remain with the state and can be reallocated to smaller municipalities if needed to defray their expenses.
