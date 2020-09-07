The Gathering Place, closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is getting creative with entertainment outdoors or at home. Here is a list of upcoming events.
Parking Lot Bingo
On Thursday, Sept. 10, at 1:30 p.m. we will be having Parking Lot Bingo. All you need to do is come over to our parking lot and come in and park in a marked stall. As you come in the lot, you will be given instructions and a paper bingo sheet with games on it. (Bring along something to put under the paper bingo sheet). You will also be given a dauber to use if you don’t have one. There is no cost to play Bingo. Tune your car radio to 90.3FM. We will have cash winners. You have to stay in your car the whole time so everyone stays safe. Second Bingo date will be Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 1:30 p.m.
Music Under the Oaks
Join us outside for a concert under the oaks on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 1:30 p.m. Jaimie Rudnitzky will be here with his karaoke machine to sing your favorite songs and have you sing along. Please bring your own lawn chair. There is no charge. The building remains closed so you will not be able to use the restrooms. In case of rain we will try again on Thursday, Sept.17, at 1:30 p.m. Please call The Gathering Place at 608-868-3500 if you have any questions.
Puzzle Exchange
We could use some more puzzles! It looks like a lot of us are being entertained by puzzles at home. We could use new or gently used puzzles. Any size is OK. You can donate them on Wednesday between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the front door of The Gathering Place.
The Gathering Place is a nonprofit senior activity center at 715 Campus St. All ages may participate. See www.gatheringplacemilton.com for more information. For more information call (608) 868-3500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.