Koch in leadership society at BTC
Twenty-five students, including Jessica Koch of Milton, were inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) at Blackhawk Technical College on Dec. 9. Blackhawk students with a minimum GPA of 2.5, at least six credits completed, and/or demonstrated student leadership on campus were invited to be inducted. NSLS is the largest leadership honor society in the U.S., with more than 700 chapters and 1 million members.
Goff makes MSOE Dean’s List
Amanda Goff of Milton, who is working on a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering, was named to the Dean’s List at Milwaukee School of Engineering for the 2020 Fall Quarter.
Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the Dean’s List.
Burke graduates from UW-Milwaukee
Garrett Burke of Milton is named among the 2,050 prospective candidates for degree attending University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee virtual commencement exercises December 20, 2020. Burke earned a Bachelor of Arts in the College of Letters and Science.
Kanable awarded WPS scholarship
The WPS Charitable Foundation last week announced the 2020 recipients of the Ray Koenig Memorial Scholarship, benefiting children of employees of WPS or one of its wholly owned subsidiaries. Twenty-seven students each received a one-year scholarship valued at $1,250.
Among them is Spencer Kanable of Milton, attending the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Keller certified as RA at UW-W
John Keller of Milton, who is majoring in finance, has been trained and certified to be a University of Wisconsin-Whitewater resident assistant for the 2020-21 academic year.
RAs are student staff members who serve as positive resources for other students on their residence hall floor, and encourage community-based learning and interaction among residents.
“The RAs are a critical component to our students’ UW-Whitewater experience. They demonstrate positive leadership and serve as role models to many of our students,” said Amanda Krier-Jenkins, assistant director — staff and academic development. “Collectively they have been a part of hundreds of academic interventions, dozens of community-building events and initiatives, and they support the community standards that allow residents to maximize their academic and personal success.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.