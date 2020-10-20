Two different educational tours of Oak Hill cemetery in Janesville begin this week, complete with true tales of some of the burial ground’s most fascinating residents. The Rock County Historical Society-run, guided tours offer a safe, socially distant experience for a maximum of 20 people per tour, every Wednesday through Saturday from October 14 – October 31.
This year, two tours will be offered: Burials, Folklore and the Role of the Cemetery and The Women of Oak Hill. Both hour-long tours share stories of the dead, researched by local history experts. Sponsored in part by the City of Janesville’s Parks Division, all tours are outdoors at 1725 N. Washington St., Janesville.
“RCHS is happy to offer these popular tours of Oak Hill cemetery again this year, with the help of the City Parks Division,” said RCHS Executive Director Tim Maahs. “The tours are a safe way for people to have some fun while learning the intriguing history about both cemeteries and some of the inspiring people buried at Oak Hill, which is Janesville’s oldest burial ground.”
In the tour titled Burials, Folklore and the Role of the Cemetery, tour-goers will stop at some of Oak Hill’s most interesting spots, including a headstone built in the form of a tree, and a vault in which an entire family is buried. While visiting these and many other historical graves, guides tell of superstitions from the past and all things related to cemeteries – including coffins, the symbolism of headstones, and the history of embalming. This tour runs from 2 - 3 p.m. and from 4 - 5 p.m. on each tour day (Wednesdays through Saturdays in October, beginning Oct. 14.)
The Women of Oak Hill tour celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, giving women the right to vote. This tour visits the graves of many women trailblazers, while guides share true tales of their lives. It begins with the real story behind Carrie Jacobs Bond, a famous songwriter and Janesville resident well known for writing I Love You Truly, and moves on to nearly a dozen more. This tour runs from 1 - 2 p.m., 3 - 4 p.m. and 5 - 6 p.m. on each tour day (Wednesdays through Saturdays in October, beginning Oct. 14.)
Tickets for each tour are $10. and available for purchase on the RCHS website at www.rchs.us, or by calling RCHS at 608-756-4509. Maximum tour size is 20 people. Masks are required. If space allows, tickets will be sold at the cemetery immediately preceding each tour (cash only).
Tours are educational in nature and are not a “haunted” experience. Oak Hill is a working cemetery. All headstones, mausoleums, and burial plots must be treated with respect.
Tours begin at the Oak Hill Chapel and will be held in all types of weather, unless there is lightning, in which case tours will be canceled.
