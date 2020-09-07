“My philosophy is to help someone fix their machine without having to buy a new one,” said Joshua Vogel, who owns Repower Small Engine Repair LLC at 1131 East High St., Suite B.
The Repower slogan is “Putting the power back into your machine.”
That means Vogel does tune-ups, carb cleaning, major overhauls, blade and chain sharpening, and he repairs chainsaw chains. He even offers pickup and delivery – just ask, he said.
Vogel will work on just about any small engine. He’ll work on power sports engines, but said that isn’t his area of expertise.
In the store he sells Oregon-brand 40-volt handheld equipment, Milton Propane exchange tanks and parts (from air filters to belts and blades).
In the future, he plans to pick up a lawnmower and snowblower brand.
Vogel started working on lawnmowers in 2004 as a part-time job. He enjoyed it so much that he started bringing “junkers” home from work.
“From a two-car garage, I started repowering what people left for dead and would sell them as fast as I could fix them,” he said. “After working out of my garage for many years at night, I quit my day job and went to work full time in a small shop in Oregon to learn how to run a shop. From there, I went to work for a larger shop in Sun Prairie, where I got the chance to work on commercial equipment and residential equipment of all sizes. There I was able to expand my training.”
After he and his family moved to Janesville, he said the commute didn’t make sense. He worked at RM Small Engine in Fort Atkinson until the business closed.
“I was wondering where I was going to go when I got the idea to finally go out on my own,” he said. “With help from a friend, I was able to purchase the parts and shop tools from RM and picked Milton as the spot to set up shop.”
Vogel is certified in small engine repair. He’s a Honda Master Technician and Gold-Level Certified Scag technician and has passed many tests for Briggs & Stratton, Kohler and Kawasaki.
After high school, he wasn’t sure what he wanted to do. His dad told him to learn how to fix equipment so he did and 16 years later, he has his own shop.
“The thing I like the most in this field is being able to fix machines for people and share my knowledge,” Vogel said.
Repower opened April 22 in Milton. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Be advised pickups and deliveries are often done first thing. Call if coming before 10 a.m. For more information visit www.repowersmallengine.vpweb.com.
