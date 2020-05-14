On Wednesday, May 13, the Rock County Health Department released an order declaring that Rock County will continue to adhere to all provisions and amendments of the state's Safer at Home order. The county's order was effective immediately and will remain in effect through Tuesday, May 26, at 8 a.m.
The City of Janesville will comply with the county's order.
The City of Janesville will continue to work with county partners to stabilize the health and prosperity of Rock County in a safe and orderly fashion. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) has developed guidelines for best practices that will serve as a framework for businesses as we bounce back in Rock County.
Details of the order can be found on the Rock County's Coronavirus Hub.
For City of Janesville information about COVID-19, visit www.ci.janesville.wi.us/covid19 or call the Community Support Hotline: (608) 373-6027.
