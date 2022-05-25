On April 22, 2022 we called 911 because of a bleeding situation we couldn't stop. The Lake Mills EMS responded quickly, got the bleeding slowed down, and transported me to the Aurora Emergency/Trauma Center in Oconomowoc.
The advanced EMTs were very professional, very knowledgeable and very personable. That experience certainly made us very aware of the invaluable service the current EMS provides the residents of Lake Mills. We felt confident being under their care.
Since that time we have spoken with numerous residents of Lake Mills and found there are many different views of what currently is offered and what could be offered as EMS in the future. We have been told that Mr. Wilke authorized the purchase of an ambulance for Lake Mills. We were also told that the recently purchased ambulance would be part of the Lake Mills Fire Department and staffed by them. This information raised many questions of great concern.
It is my understanding that the current EMS has three ambulances and advanced trained EMTs as staff. If Lake Mills no longer has a contract with the current EMS and only one ambulance has been purchased to be part of the fire department, would the new EMS go from having one available ambulance versus three ambulances? Also, would the fire department have advanced trained EMTs and/or paramedics available?
We are aware of many examples in Lake Mills where quick responses were critical to the welfare of the people involved. It is very alarming to even think that the residents of Lake Mills may be subjected to a tremendous decrease in the level of EMS available.
I hope Mr. Wilke, as well as anyone else involved in these major decisions regarding the level of EMS the residents of Lake Mills deserve, will seriously consider what their response would be if they or their families were needing the service.
I strongly recommend and hope the residents of Lake Mills will continue to have the level of EMS we currently have and deserve to have. If you agree with what I have said, please call your council representative and express how important this service is. Please help all of us keep Lake Mills the town we can continue to feel safe in and love to live in.