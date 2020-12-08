What does a COVID-19 Christmas look like?
Probably like Thanksgiving only with presents, cookies and maybe ham instead of turkey.
Before we talk more about Dec. 24 and 25, note Milton High School Drama should be applauded for having a show go on even during a pandemic. MHS Drama has its own adaptation of a COVID-19 Christmas with old time radio programs that were popular in the 1940s and 1950s. Make a cup of hot chocolate, put your feet up and listen in via YouTube next week Thursday, Friday or Saturday. More details can be found on Page B1.
Now back to reality.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 99 COVID-19-related deaths in Rock County. The average age of decedents is 75.2.
As cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to increase across the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the safest way to celebrate the winter holidays is to celebrate at home with the people you live with.
Gatherings with family and friends you do not live with can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu.
The following people should not attend in-person holiday gatherings
People with or exposed to COVID-19.
Do not host or participate in any in-person gatherings if you or anyone in your household:
• Has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and has not met the criteria for when it is safe to be around others
• Has symptoms of COVID-19
• Is waiting for COVID-19 viral test results
• May have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days
• Is at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19
These are considerations we should keep in mind to stay safe and have a healthy 2021.
