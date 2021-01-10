No additional candidates for Milton city council, mayor or Milton School District school board filed nomination papers since the Milton Courier went to press last week. The deadline was 5 p.m. Jan. 5.
The deadline for the school board race was extended to 5 p.m. Friday due to incumbent Brian Kvapil not filing non-candidacy papers or nomination papers. Kvapil announced Jan. 3 on his School District-Milton Transparency Project Facebook page that he will not seek another term.
Six people will compete for four open seats on the Milton School Board in April: incumbents—David Holterman, Jennifer Johns and current board President Joe Martin as well as Leslie Hubert, Sherri Shaw and Jay Williams.
In the city of Milton Mayor Anissa Welch and council members Theresa Rusch, Larry Laehn and Bill Wilson are running unopposed.
