The village of Cottage Grove’s housing task force will be engaging with the community during two open houses this week.
The housing task force was created in late 2020, said Erin Ruth, the director of planning and development with the village. The task force was created to evaluate the future of housing in the village, and address affordability.
The task force was “focusing on anticipating what future households in the area would need for housing. Housing compositions have been changing over the last few decades,” Ruth said. And “affordability is an issue…the cost of housing has been rising much faster than incomes over the last few decades.”
The task force has been doing research about housing needs and resources locally, and developing recommendations for the village board and village committees about zoning or subdivision ordinances, comprehensive plan updates, or other policies to address those needs.
The task force will share its recommendations with the public during two open houses this week. Community members can visit the village hall, 221 E. Cottage Grove Road, on Thursday, April 21 from 6-8 p.m. or Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to noon. There’s no appointment or presentation at a specific time, drop-ins welcome.
Community members will also have the chance to leave comments about the task force’s recommendations, hear the task force’s research gathered over the last year, and ask questions of task force members and village staff.
This is the main opportunity for public input, Ruth said, and other communities have been engaging in similar conversations as well.