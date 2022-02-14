Prairie Lanes junior scores Ryan Gregory Ryan Gregory Author email Feb 14, 2022 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save High SeriesTHURSDAY, FEB. 10- 900 Global Mites: Ryker Kessenich, 282; Sam Bergeson, 187; Ryan Hron, 176; Cooper Gronke, 171; Lillian Gronke, 149.Motiv Preps: Paisley Kessenich, 238; Norah Will, 201; Harry Will, 331; Braden Neuens, 285; Corey Peck, 253; Max Gebhardt, 193.Ebonite Juniors: Dalton Kast, 537; Gavin Cassidy, 477; Bruce Vang, 442; Eli Hawley, 427; Titus Lee, 411; Bakari Dillard, 356; Cayden Peck, 339; Connor Peck, 338; Jayden Carley, 316; Rebecca Elliott, 434.Storm Majors: Tayler Baker, 644; Skye Farr, 638; Ava Rodefeld, 633; Brooke Bandli, 546; Zoey Darwin, 536; Shuana Vang, 525; Jensen Est, 767 (257-232-278); Gavyn Lynch, 740 (217-299-224); Daniel Wendt, 679; Ashton Albrecht, 650; Alex Baio-Olsen, 613; Carter Krachey, 605; Alex Opitz, 596; Ethan Flood, 587; Logan Rodefeld, 579; Derek Fischer, 573; Bradyn Manuell, 532; Owen Hamen, 526; Steven Sewell, 525; Bill Hunsicker, 521; Joe Myhre, 510.SATURDAY, FEB. 12- 900 Global Mites: Elin Getter, 208; Kiera Benner, 173; Odessa Wolfe, 122; Caden Eoff, 176; Carter Erickson, 175; Henry Starczynski, 173; Quinn Meisel, 158; Camden Kuehmichel, 152.Hammer Preps: Logan Lechner, 322; Lucas Lechner, 257; Kade Thompson, 202; Korbin Thompson, 202; Ruby Meisel, 270; Kylee Meisel, 199; Riley Reeves, 189; Juliann Verdecchia, 181.Ebonite Juniors: Dalton Kast, 574; Hunter Janz, 433; Cooper Rodefeld, 418; Brody Erickson, 411; Bryson Pollentier, 408; Gracie Moen, 410; Cassandra Fry, 387; Ariana Mobry, 375.Roto Grip Majors: Colton Moen, 598; Bill Hunsicker, 565; Cadin Counard, 554; Kevin Watrud, 542; Kylie Counard, 538; Sierra Mietzel, 536.Storm Challenge (Eiffel Tower): Tayler Baker, 584; Ava Rodefeld, 578; Kelli Johnson, 548; Lauren Waddell, 504; Daniel Wendt, 698; Jensen Est, 681; Ashton Albrecht, 680; Logan Rodefeld, 620; Owen Hamen, 610. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ryan Gregory Author email Follow Ryan Gregory Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin