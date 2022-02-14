High Series

THURSDAY, FEB. 10- 

900 Global Mites: Ryker Kessenich, 282; Sam Bergeson, 187; Ryan Hron, 176; Cooper Gronke, 171; Lillian Gronke, 149.

Motiv Preps: Paisley Kessenich, 238; Norah Will, 201; Harry Will, 331; Braden Neuens, 285; Corey Peck, 253; Max Gebhardt, 193.

Ebonite Juniors: Dalton Kast, 537; Gavin Cassidy, 477; Bruce Vang, 442; Eli Hawley, 427; Titus Lee, 411; Bakari Dillard, 356; Cayden Peck, 339; Connor Peck, 338; Jayden Carley, 316; Rebecca Elliott, 434.

Storm Majors: Tayler Baker, 644; Skye Farr, 638; Ava Rodefeld, 633; Brooke Bandli, 546; Zoey Darwin, 536; Shuana Vang, 525; Jensen Est, 767 (257-232-278); Gavyn Lynch, 740 (217-299-224); Daniel Wendt, 679; Ashton Albrecht, 650; Alex Baio-Olsen, 613; Carter Krachey, 605; Alex Opitz, 596; Ethan Flood, 587; Logan Rodefeld, 579; Derek Fischer, 573; Bradyn Manuell, 532; Owen Hamen, 526; Steven Sewell, 525; Bill Hunsicker, 521; Joe Myhre, 510.

SATURDAY, FEB. 12- 

900 Global Mites: Elin Getter, 208; Kiera Benner, 173; Odessa Wolfe, 122; Caden Eoff, 176; Carter Erickson, 175; Henry Starczynski, 173; Quinn Meisel, 158; Camden Kuehmichel, 152.

Hammer Preps: Logan Lechner, 322; Lucas Lechner, 257; Kade Thompson, 202; Korbin Thompson, 202; Ruby Meisel, 270; Kylee Meisel, 199; Riley Reeves, 189; Juliann Verdecchia, 181.

Ebonite Juniors: Dalton Kast, 574; Hunter Janz, 433; Cooper Rodefeld, 418; Brody Erickson, 411; Bryson Pollentier, 408; Gracie Moen, 410; Cassandra Fry, 387; Ariana Mobry, 375.

Roto Grip Majors: Colton Moen, 598; Bill Hunsicker, 565; Cadin Counard, 554; Kevin Watrud, 542; Kylie Counard, 538; Sierra Mietzel, 536.

Storm Challenge (Eiffel Tower): Tayler Baker, 584; Ava Rodefeld, 578; Kelli Johnson, 548; Lauren Waddell, 504; Daniel Wendt, 698; Jensen Est, 681; Ashton Albrecht, 680; Logan Rodefeld, 620; Owen Hamen, 610.

