City of Milton:
Milton City Clerk Leanne Schroeder said election day went very smoothly.
“I had a lot of help from city staff and a very dedicated group of election officials (including 15 new officials),” she said.
Absentee ballots issued: 2,124
Absentee ballots returned and counted: 2,077 absentee ballots
In-person absentee: 866
Schroeder said, “I expected a record absentee ballot turnout and planned accordingly.”
On election day, she said, “We had five to six officials dedicated to processing the absentees and they kept the second ballot tabulator busy.”
Schroeder is pleased to report the city of Milton had all of its absentee ballots tabulated before 8 p.m. Nov. 3.
“Having the second tabulator was a huge advantage and it definitely helped us to be more efficient with the end of night ballot counting,” she said.
In addition to the absentees, the city of Milton welcomed 1,297 voters in-person on Election Day. The number of voter registrations that day was 232.
“I felt we were equally prepared for our in-person voters,” Schroeder reported. “We had the poll book divided into three and three officials registering new voters. The election officials were busy, but we were able to keep wait times minimal and voters flowing through the polling place easily.”
Altogether, she said, “We ended up with 3,374 total voters, which is 81% of eligible voters and 85% of registered voters.”
Schroeder referred to having another tabulator as “a game changer.”
“We used the second tabulator only for absentee processing, which eliminated the need to separate absentee ballots from regular ballots at the end of the night,” she said. “When the polls closed, we emptied the second tabulator, counted the absentees, and then counted the election day ballots from the first tabulator. The officials did an absolutely fantastic job with the final counts, and we had the ballots securely bagged by 9:20 p.m.”
Town of Milton:
In the town of Milton, 83 people registered to vote on Election Day.
Altogether town Clerk/Treasurer Marcy Granger reported the town had 2,030 voters with 677 people voting in person on Election Day and more people voting absentee in-person or by mail.
Granger said, “I want to thank all my election workers, without their help and dedication to the election process and the town of Milton, our elections would not run as smooth as they do.”
She added, “About 99% of the residents who showed up early and on Election Day, were very understanding of the COVID guidelines and made the process easy.”
Town of Fulton:
In the Town of Fulton, 700 people participated in in-person absentee voting. A total of 880 ballots were mailed out and 849 came back.
On Nov. 3, 96 people registered and altogether 165 people registered for the presidential election.
Town Clerk/Treasurer Connie Zimmerman said, “Everything went very well, busy, but very well. I’m glad we can wrap it up for a while now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.