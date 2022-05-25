Both the Lodi girls’ and boys’s track and field teams won regional titles on Monday, May 23, at Viroqua.
“We advanced a ton of kids to sectionals in every event,” said Blue Devils’ Head Coach Randy Skellenger. “Thirty-nine total individual or relay event entries is crazy. It's testament to how well-rounded our teams are and how well our coaching staff has come around with a team that is more than 60% in their forst year of high school track and field. Yes, 60% of our team is in their first season of high school track at Lodi, which includes freshman and any other newcomers who didn't participate last year – incredible.”
Lucas Heyroth had another big day, winning four events for the Blue Devils, including both hurdles’ races, the long jump and the triple jump. Top four finishers in each event qualified for sectionals.
In the 110-meter high hurdles, Heyroth took first in 14.59 and won the 300 hurdles in 41.58, while topping the field in the long jump (22’0.25”) and the triple jump (44’2.5”).
Parker Heintz was also a double-winner for the Blue Devils, finishing first in the 800-meter run (2:00.35) and the 1,600-meter run (4;58.85). Paul Lins took second in the 800-meter run in 2:01.60 to move on.
Brody Nyffenegger won the 400-meter dash in 52.13, while also placing second in the triple jump (42’2.75”). The 1,600- and 3,200-meter relay teams also finished first. In the long jump, Gavin Sargeant (20’1.25”) placed third and Jaylen Montgomery (19’11.5”) was fourth.
Chandler Curtis (13’0”) was the runner-up in the pole vault, as teammate Benjamin Skellenger (12’9”) took fourth in the event. In the discus, Amos Weber turned in a throw of 132’5” to finish second.
“For the boys, we saw the most anticipated and competitive regional in the state in all divisions, where we had five boys seeded at 13 feet (in the long jump) coming in meaning one athlete would not advance despite being at top six performer in the state,” said Coach Skellenger. “Fortunately for Chandler Curtis and Ben Skellenger, they stayed free of misses early (Skellenger led the competition with zero misses thru 12’9”) but Chandler cleared a PR of 13-0 to move into the driver's seat. Skellenger missed 13’0” but advanced with a 12’9” vault and beat Portage in total misses. They finished second and fourth, respectively. Parker Heintz and the boys’ relay took home an early win in the 3200-meter relay with Paul Lins, Sean Crowder and Cinnor Pecard. Heintz then took home wins in the 800m and 1600m. Lucas Heyroth also provided fireworks in winning his usual four events. The 4x400 was also special for the boys after seeing the girls winning 4x400 get disqualified, the boys responded with an excellent time of 3:34 to make the fast heat at sectionals. The team of Paul Lins, Sean Crowder, Noah Houdek and Brody Nyffenegger will compete in the final race of the day at Prairie du Chein Sectionals.”
Sprinter Lily Strong paced the Lodi girls, finishing first in the 100-meter dash (12.82) and the 200-meter dash (26.64). Sammy Nyffenegger was the runner-up in the 100-meter dash, crossing the finish line in 13.27, and won the triple jump (35’1”). Caitlyn Skellenger (34’8.5”) was runner-up in the triple jump and took second in the long jump (16’11.25”), with Strong (16’9.5”) taking third in the latter event.
Distance runner Norah Lee swept the 1,600-meter (5:37.28) and 3,200-meter (12:28.69) runs for Lodi, while Olivia Heyroth placed fourth in the 110 hurdles (17.14) and third in the 300 hurdles (51.55).
In the relays, Lodi placed first in the 400 relay and second in both the 800- and 3,200-meter relays.
Along with taking third in the 400-meter run (1:02.07), Ella Puls won the shot put (37’10”), while teammate Sam Klann finished fourth in the event (34’7.5”) and took second in the discus (113’4”).
“There were too many excellent individual performances to really point out,” said Coach Skellenger. “However, I do want to recognize senior Sam Klann for advancing in two events with two PRs in shot put and discus. She certainly has a shot to advance if she throws like she did at regionals. I was also thrilled with the girls 4x100 relay taking home the top spot and earning a spot in the fast heat of sectional with the team of Lexi Meek, Natalie Kelley, Emma Glaser and Caitlin Skelllenger.”
Pole vaulter Lilly Callahan cleared 9’6” to take second.