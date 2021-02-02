1965 – Pool opens at the high school known then as Milton Union High School.

May 2018 – County health department says gutters are not skimming effectively.

June 2018 – A consultant and the school district’s liability insurance carrier, and an attorney advise the board to seriously consider recommended concerns and repairs.

January 2019 – School board OKs pool improvements including HVAC replacement and asbestos abatement.

March 2019 – Pool closes temporarily.

April 2019 – Voters approve new pool as part of a $59.9 million referendum.

August 2019 – Pool reopens. Repairs cost $814,000, of that, $160,000 is for pool-specific repairs.

February 1, 2021 – Pool drained for the last time.

Late-May 2021 – New pool known as Lieder Family Pool scheduled to open.

Load comments