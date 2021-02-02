1965 – Pool opens at the high school known then as Milton Union High School.
May 2018 – County health department says gutters are not skimming effectively.
June 2018 – A consultant and the school district’s liability insurance carrier, and an attorney advise the board to seriously consider recommended concerns and repairs.
January 2019 – School board OKs pool improvements including HVAC replacement and asbestos abatement.
March 2019 – Pool closes temporarily.
April 2019 – Voters approve new pool as part of a $59.9 million referendum.
August 2019 – Pool reopens. Repairs cost $814,000, of that, $160,000 is for pool-specific repairs.
February 1, 2021 – Pool drained for the last time.
Late-May 2021 – New pool known as Lieder Family Pool scheduled to open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.