McFarland High School student Lilly Innes has been selected as the March 2022 McFarland Optimist Club's Senior of the Month.
Innes is the child of Jane Wyngaard and Thomas Innes. After graduation, she plans to attend a four-year university to study social science with a focus on social justice. Innes plans to pursue law or teaching in the future.
Innes participated in Model United Nations all four years of high school in addition to being on the cross-country and track teams. She received the “Hardest Worker” award as a sophomore in cross-country, earned MVP for track in her junior year, and served as Co-Captain and MVP as a senior. Innes served for two years as Secretary of Model UN during her sophomore and junior year, and has served as President of Model UN this year.
Innes was nominated for Senior of the Month by community member Candy Mooney. She also received letters of support from teachers Scott Fischer, Matt Levin and Marial McAlee.
Scott Fischer said that Innes never gives up regardless of obstacles she may be facing in life or in practice, and her sense of self-determination is indefatigable. She is willing to stand up and be the voice of support for those who may not feel comfortable doing so. Innes is always striving to make herself—and thus her team—better. She cares more about her team than she cares about her individual successes (though, they are notable). She is a strong leader-by-example, and she will go on to make significant, positive changes in the world.
Mariel McAleer conveys that Innes demonstrates a relentlessly optimistic spirit in her time as a McFarland student in addition to caring for others through acts of kindness she exhibits on a daily basis. In her uniquely understated way, Innes frequently sparks conversations with fellow classmates who could use a pick-me-up, demonstrates empathy towards those who are struggling, or simply reaches out to teachers and classmates during virtual learning to make the isolation of lockdown feel a bit more connected. Innes is thoughtful about issues of justice and equity, and is aiming to make the world a better place in her time in and beyond high school.
Matt Levin recognizes Innes as a leader in Model UN during the past two years. What sets Innes apart from others is she cares deeply about other students and the world around her. As President of Model UN she has really dedicated herself to mentor younger students and setting up meetings and other plans to help them be successful. Innes was one of three students who helped organize a conference of 250 students from 14 schools that our club hosted at MHS in December. Innes shows a deep understanding of historical and current events, and she is willing to engage in some difficult conversations.
