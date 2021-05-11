The same mother who was sad to her innermost core when her firstborn was leaving for college is now wondering how there will be room for him and all his stuff when he returns home.
It seems there is only one answer: the citywide rummage sale, which in Milton is the first Saturday in June.
I am going to have the mother of all rummage sales and I won’t be the only one. Many of us sat out last year due to the pandemic. Now, it’s game on.
To be clear, I hate having rummage sales. They take so much work and preparation, but for the first time, it seems I might have the help of my firstborn, who might be willing to part with some of his stuff.
One of my pet peeves is going to rummage sales without prices. Let’s price things.
Let’s be determined to get rid of items that are cluttering our homes. If it goes out the door, it doesn’t come back in. Let’s do this.
Let’s have the mother of all rummage sales June 5. And let’s not be emotional when we realize how grown up our kids are.
