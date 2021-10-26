Soaring Stars dance and tumbling studio opens in downtown Cambridge

Vanessa Scudder began tumbling at age 5 and teaching dance at age 17.
Now the mother of two daughters, ages 4 and 7, the Cambridge resident says she’s responding to their passions and to local demand by opening a new downtown dance and tumbling studio.
Soaring Stars held an open house last week in its rented space at the Keystone Grill Event Room, 206 W. Main St. When not in use by Soaring Stars, Keystone rents the space for banquets and other gatherings.
“We’ll be sharing it; it works for now,” Scudder said. “We’ll see where it goes, maybe eventually we’ll get our own place.”
Scudder said interest was high enough that most classes are already full for the first term that goes through December. She said there is a waiting list, and encouraged families to put their names on it in the event that anyone drops out. Registration begins in about a month for the next session, that starts in January, she said.
The open house was a relaxed affair, said Scudder, who has lived in Cambridge for 5 years and is additionally employed by Rowe Pottery Works, also downtown.
“We just kind of did some tumbling stuff. I let the kids come on the mats and kind of have a feel for what it would be like,” she said.
She said there was definitely a need.
Other area communities have dance studios “but Cambridge has nothing,” she said. “So, I was excited, that I wouldn’t be competing with anybody.”
And, she said, most such businesses either offer dance or gymnastics, but rarely both.
“I wanted to combine the two,” she said.
She said she hoped to introduce students to a wide variety of dance styles, from hip hop to ballet to jazz funk and acro.
Movement “is just kind of my love and joy. I’ve always wanted to own a studio. I was like ‘let’s go for it,’” she said.
Scudder said the name Soaring Stars came out of conversations with her husband and mother, Glenna. Glenna Schroeder is the studio’s manager.
“We had a whole list of names. We starred the ones we liked and came up with this,” she said.