1940: First Dairy Queen® restaurant opens in Joliet, Illinois.
1949: Malts and shakes debut.
1951: Banana splits appear on the menu.
1953: First Dairy Queen restaurant opens in Canada.
1955: The Dilly® Bar debuts.
1957: The Dairy Queen Brazier® concept is introduced.
1959: First Dairy Queen restaurant opens in Panama.
1962: International Dairy Queen, Inc. (IDQ) is formed.
1968: The Buster Bar® Treat appears on the menu.
1971: Peanut Buster® Parfait debuts on the menu.
1985: Blizzard® Treats are introduced.
1991: First Dairy Queen restaurant opens in Mexico.
1992: First Dairy Queen restaurant opens in China.
1995: DQ Treatzza Pizza® and Chicken Strip Basket debut.
1998: IDQ acquired by Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.
2003: The Blizzard of the Month program kicks off.
2005: GrillBurgers are introduced.
2018: DQ mobile app launches.
2019: First DQ restaurant with the Next Gen design opens.
2020: The Non-Dairy Dilly® Bar debuts.
2021: DQ opens in Milton.
