1940: First Dairy Queen® restaurant opens in Joliet, Illinois.

1949: Malts and shakes debut.

1951: Banana splits appear on the menu.

1953: First Dairy Queen restaurant opens in Canada.

1955: The Dilly® Bar debuts.

1957: The Dairy Queen Brazier® concept is introduced.

1959: First Dairy Queen restaurant opens in Panama.

1962: International Dairy Queen, Inc. (IDQ) is formed.

1968: The Buster Bar® Treat appears on the menu.

1971: Peanut Buster® Parfait debuts on the menu.

1985: Blizzard® Treats are introduced.

1991: First Dairy Queen restaurant opens in Mexico.

1992: First Dairy Queen restaurant opens in China.

1995: DQ Treatzza Pizza® and Chicken Strip Basket debut.

1998: IDQ acquired by Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.

2003: The Blizzard of the Month program kicks off.

2005: GrillBurgers are introduced.

2018: DQ mobile app launches.

2019: First DQ restaurant with the Next Gen design opens.

2020: The Non-Dairy Dilly® Bar debuts.

2021: DQ opens in Milton.

