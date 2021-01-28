Join the Humane Society of Jefferson County on Saturday, March 13 for pictures with the Easter Bunny! From 1-3 p.m. your child(ren) can have their pictures taken with a real bunny. Photos are $15 for a digital file with up to three pictures and all proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
Reservations are required; please email Taylor Marshall at Tmarshall@HSJC-wis.com to reserve your spot today. Easter pictures with the Humane Society of Jefferson County will be held in the Community Education room at the Humane Society located at W6127 Kiesling Rd, between Jefferson and Fort Atkinson. Masks will be required.
About The Humane Society of Jefferson County
The Humane Society of Jefferson County (HSJC) has been serving the community since 1922. HSJC provides life-saving services for abandoned, stray, and surrendered animals as well as a wide range of community animal services and humane education. Each year the HSJC helps save, serve, and provide forever homes to more than 1,000 animals in need.
For more information,contact Taylor Marshall, Community Outreach Coordinator, at TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com or Jeff Okazaki, Executive Director, at Jeff@HSJC-wis.com or call 920-674-2048.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.