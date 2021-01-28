Join the Humane Society of Jefferson County on Saturday, March 13 for pictures with the Easter Bunny! From 1-3 p.m. your child(ren) can have their pictures taken with a real bunny. Photos are $15 for a digital file with up to three pictures and all proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

Reservations are required; please email Taylor Marshall at Tmarshall@HSJC-wis.com to reserve your spot today. Easter pictures with the Humane Society of Jefferson County will be held in the Community Education room at the Humane Society located at W6127 Kiesling Rd, between Jefferson and Fort Atkinson. Masks will be required.

About The Humane Society of Jefferson County

The Humane Society of Jefferson County (HSJC) has been serving the community since 1922. HSJC provides life-saving services for abandoned, stray, and surrendered animals as well as a wide range of community animal services and humane education. Each year the HSJC helps save, serve, and provide forever homes to more than 1,000 animals in need.

For more information,contact Taylor Marshall, Community Outreach Coordinator, at TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com or Jeff Okazaki, Executive Director, at Jeff@HSJC-wis.com or call 920-674-2048.

