Carol Hartman, 80

Carol J. (Newnham) Hartman, 80, of Milton, formally of Hanover, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Services were held Dec. 23. Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville, is assisting the family.

James Jenkins, 78

James O. Jenkins, 78, Milton, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Alden Estates, Jefferson. Services were Dec. 22, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

