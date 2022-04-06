The second inning was when the Poynette baseball team broke out the bats.
Scoring nine runs in the frame, the Pumas blasted Montello 12-1 to open the season on Friday, April 1.
Six Puma batters drove in runs in the inning, including Garrett Thurston, Brady Horne, Michael Leiterman, Carter Hansen, William Plenty and Evan Genz.
Carter Hansen was also the winning pitcher, going four innings and striking out 10, while walking just one batter and allowing no hits.
At the plate, Carter Hansen went 2-for-4 with three RBI, as Plenty had three hits in four at-bats, with a run scored and an RBI. Thurston went 2-for-2, knocking in three runs in the process.
As a whole Poynette had 10 hits, while also earning eight walks. The Pumas also stole five bases, with Landon McCormick swiping two.
Starting off 1-0 on the season, Poynette will travel to Wisconsin Heights on Thursday, April 7, and Westfield on Friday, April 8, before returning home to host Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday, April 12.
