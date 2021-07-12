“This will undoubtedly be one of – if not the biggest – decision you make as an elected official for your citizens probably in your government service career.” Edgerton Fire Chief Randall Pickering addressed the town boards of Milton, Harmony, Lima and Johnstown during a multi-town meeting July 7 at Harmony Town Hall.
Pickering said he and Deputy Chief Jason Russ have been acting as “informed advisors” for the towns.
Edgerton Fire Protection District doesn’t have a sign out front saying it’s looking for towns or cities to join the district, Pickering said.
“We’re not selling anything,” he continued. “We’re not trying to pitch us vs. anything else. We just have a lot of experience of how this works from a career, combination and volunteer standpoint.”
Pickering, who spent 40 years in business and industry, is considered a volunteer of the department and receives a stipend and reimbursement for expenses.
The Edgerton district protects 100 square miles and $1.2 billion in assets. Its members include the city of Edgerton and the towns of Fulton, Porter, Albion and Sumner.
Pickering talked about three options for the towns. One was the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department completely consolidating with the Janesville Fire Department, which the Milton Joint Fire Commission in December 2020 voted to look into.
The other two models look at the towns joining the Edgerton fire district.
“Option 2” is an Edgerton model that serves the entire existing Milton fire department response area (six municipalities including the city of Milton) from two stations (“Milton East” in the town of Milton and “Milton West” in the city of Milton) and possibly a Newville station.
“Option 3” is an Edgerton model that serves four towns in the Milton fire department response area (five municipalities) from one station in the town of Milton.
Included in the models is the Jefferson County Town of Koshkonong, which Pickering said is looking for coverage for about 27 houses.
The service provided by Edgerton would be paramedic level. Staffing would be a combination of full-time, paid on premise, paid on call and interns. According to Pickering, a minimum of three career firefighters would be at each station at all times. In the combination staffing model, he said all members are certified and trained to the same standards and costs are lower than the costs for a career fire department.
Janesville has career firefighters and the department is owned and operated by the city of Janesville.
The Edgerton fire district is not owned by the city of Edgerton. It’s an independent district with a board of commissioners. (One commissioner and alternate per municipality, except Edgerton, which has two commissioners.)
“We are very participative in the way we manage our district,” Pickering said.
The third biggest difference Pickering pointed out is the depth of response.
In Janesville, he said if one station is busy, another station takes the call.
That’s not the case in Edgerton. Using paid-on-call firefighters gives Edgerton the ability to backfill a station, he said.
“You have to have enough paid-on-call volunteers that are willing come in,” he said. “If you can make that model work, it is a better depth of response because every incident is getting a truck out of the same station, instead of coming from someplace else (depending on the number of incidents).”
A fourth difference is geographic dispersion of resources, he said, noting Option 2 could have four stations (including Edgerton and Newville) and a better chance of being within a 4- or 5-minute response window across a larger geographic area.
If the towns are interested in being part of the Edgerton district and the district approves their membership, he said the current municipalities in the district would have a separate budget from the four, or however many, joining municipalities for at least the first several years.
Pickering said that’s because the Edgerton fire district revenue is 50% tax levy, 50% revenue from services delivered, while the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department is 80% levy, 20% revenue from services.
Projected costs are based on equalized value and how much of the municipality is covered by the department.
Combining operating expenses and facility needs (including a new station and a replacement ambulance), Pickering said in the Edgerton model with five municipalities, the projected Year 1 increase would be about $1.071 million.
Pickering said the numbers could come down, if they had to and added that he was trying to provide numbers that would be all-inclusive.
Milton Town Chairman Bryan Meyer said the Janesville estimate with a projected Year 1 increase of $1.066 million doesn’t include a new facility or new equipment.
And, in the Janesville model, Harmony town Chairman Jeff Klenz said, “We have no say.”
The towns have in their hands a draft of a membership petition created by Attorney Michael Oellerich and Meyer that asks the Edgerton Fire Protection District Board to allow the town(s) to join the district.
Regardless of how many municipalities choose to petition for membership, Pickering noted the board would like to see them come forward as a group. The towns also would need an intergovernmental agreement that outlines how a new satellite fire station would be funded.
Another multi-town meeting for Milton, Harmony, Lima and Johnstown has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at Harmony Town Hall, 440 N US Highway, 14, Janesville.