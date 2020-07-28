Project 16:49 is holding a back-to-school collection drive through Aug. 31 to support homeless teens in the community.
The organization is seeking donations of school supplies along with personal hygiene items, grab-and-go food items and TracFones.
Gift cards and monetary gifts also are welcome and will be used to help teens with basic and emergency purchases throughout the year.
Financial donations should be sent to Project 16:49 at 2911 Carrousel Lane, Janesville, WI 53545.
Other items can be dropped off at any of these locations:
Anytime Fitness, 2600 Humes Road, Janesville.
Basics Cooperative, 1711 Lodge Drive, Janesville.
Kealy’s Kafe, 1010 N. Washington St., Janesville.
Medithin, 3605 Kennedy Road No. 100, Janesville.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville.
Project 16:49, 2911 Carrousel Lane, Janesville.
YMCA, 501 Third St., Beloit.
Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd., Beloit.
Gymnastics Center, 1239 Huebbe Parkway, Beloit.
Project 16:49, 622 Broad St., Beloit.
Dave’s Ace Hardware, 430 S. John Paul Road, Milton.
Edgerton Public Library, 101 Albion St., Edgerton.
Edgerton Pharmacy, 1011 N. Main St., Edgerton.
Clinton Public Library, 214 Mill St., Clinton.
To host a collection drive or to arrange to drop off large donations, call 608-314-5501.
