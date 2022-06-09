A draft policy to manage public comments during Waunakee Village Board and committee meetings elicited a number of reactions at the board’s June 6 meeting.
During the public comment section of the meeting, citizens urged board members to continue accepting and reading aloud e-mailed comments. They also supported allowing the public to speak freely during meetings.
One attendee criticized one section of the draft policy, saying it seemed to allow the board to “engage in viewpoint discrimination.”
Robert McPherson, a village trustee candidate in previous elections, said he would “be happy to litigate this with the village.”
“The public comment period creates a limited public forum under the first amendment, towards that rule that the only restrictions can be on place, time and manner,” McPherson said in response to section D of the policy.
That section states, “Members of the public making comments shall be respectful of others and refrain from the use of inappropriate language, innuendos, or other offensive actions or gestures. The meeting chairperson may, at their sole discretion, refuse or rescind the opportunity to make public comments by any individual.”
McPherson noted that unless a comment is disruptive, causing the board to be unable to conduct its business, the board should not “seek to engage in what will be blatant viewpoint discrimination.”
“Amend the rule before you waste more of our taxpayer money in litigation,” McPherson told the board.
Another village resident, Mary Heimbecker, asked the board not to limit what their constituents can say and how they say it, adding that she appreciated the ability to email comments in and have them read.
“Please continue with accepting public comment emails up to one hour before the meeting starts and to read them,” Heimbecker said, asking the board to vote no on the changes.
Linda Ashmore agreed with Heimbecker, saying she did not like the change in the section related to accepting written comments. It states that “written public statements should be supplied to the Village not later than four hours prior to the meeting’s start time."
Gerry Ashmore noted that the policy “seemed like a solution in search of a nonexistent problem.” Ashmore also disagreed with one section that directs the board to refrain from engaging in comments or questions posed to them, noting the public comment section “is not a question-and-answer section.”
Others also expressed support for allowing e-mailed comments to the board to be read at meetings as a way to confirm that they’ve been read and to allow other community members to hear their fellow residents’ views on village matters.
“I hope we can have really good communication with everybody,” said Waunakee resident Hy Miller.
Todd Schmidt, village administrator, said in the past, the village has had no policy regarding public comment, prompting staff to put some expectations into writing.
“What we had, and I would say still have, is uncoordinated, misunderstood communicative practices; that’s our situation,” Schmidt said. “And, when we went through the pandemic process and made alterations to the way in which we engage the public in public meetings, that brought all of that to light.”
The board’s task is to decide what policy they would like, he added. Schmidt contacted peer communities to learn about their public comment practice, particularly the reading of written comments, he said. He also considered the board’s and public’s comments at a previous meeting in arriving at the second iteration of the draft policy.
“We are in search of creating a policy so it can be very clear for you, for staff and for the public going forward,” Schmidt said.
Village Attorney Bryan Kleinmaier noted that Trustee Sam Kaufmann had pointed out existing inconsistencies in how public comment is accepted, and a policy will help the village to avoid those inconsistencies in the future.
Kleinmaier addressed some of the residents’ statements, noting that in Fitchburg, individuals have been cut off when statements constitute personal attacks.
“We all understand that governmental bodies, the public should be able to come in and talk about policy issues. There’s no question about that. I’m not aware of any municipality that allows personal attacks on elected officials and staff members,” the attorney added.
Kleinmaier said if the board is concerned about section D, which allows the meeting chairperson to refuse public comment, the members should refrain from allowing any public comment.
“Just because you have public comment, doesn’t mean you can allow someone to come into your meeting and say whatever it is they want,” Kleinmaier said.
Later in the meeting, Kleinmaier noted that the board would have to allow others to express disagreement on policy issues.
Kleinmaier then read from the Wisconsin Open Meeting Compliance Law, which advises board members against responding to residents’ comments or questions when they are not on the agenda to avoid violating the open meeting law. Kleinmaier noted that the board is not able to have a meaningful discussion or vote on any matter not on the agenda.
Later in the meeting, trustees weighed in on the policy. Nila Frye said she questioned the need for it, and said she believes listening to citizens is important.
Trustee Phil Willems said he supports a process by which people can attend a meeting and register to speak. The discussion then turned to emailed comments, and whether those should be read aloud or attached to the meeting minutes. Village President Chris Zellner said it is the responsibility of board members to share opinions that are influencing their decisions.
E-mailing comments became a way to speak at board meetings remotely during the pandemic. Soon, the Waunakee Village Hall will be equipped with technology that allows remote attendance. Trustee Sam Kaufmann suggested the board wait until that time to vet the public comment policy.
But Trustee Joe Zitzelsberger said delaying the discussion is “kicking the can down the road,” and encouraged the board to continue the work.
Staff agreed to revise the policy again, taking board members’ suggestions into consideration.
Also at the June 6 meeting, Trustee Frye asked why the minutes no longer included a list of members of the public attending. The village’s attorney noted that not all clerks handle that procedure the same way, but the board could put the matter on the agenda for discussion at a future meeting.