The WIAA officaly canceled Wisconsin’s high school spring sports season and tournaments on Tuesday, April 21.
Before Tuesday, the WIAA had suspended spring sports amid the coronavirus pandemic. The WIAA’s Board of Control met in an online meeting Tuesday and voted 10-1 to cancel the season.
Five days eariler on Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers extended the state’s Safer-At-Home order and closed the state’s schools for the remainder of the school year — through June 30.
Milton Activities Director and Badger Conference President Brian Hammil released a statement on behalf of the Conference following Evers’ orders:
“The Badger Conference athletic directors understand and appreciate reasons for the decision to close school and cancel extracurriculars for the remainder of the school year.
“With that being said, we express our sadness for our student-athletes and coaches, especially the senior class of 2020 that won’t have a chance to represent their schools again. We wish our seniors the best of luck moving forward and know that they will do well in their endeavors.
“The Badger Conference will continue to support all of our student-athletes and coaches through the end of the school yearWe also want to reassure everyone that we will continue to communicate any updated information and plans as they are available.”
On March 12, the WIAA canceled the remainder of the high school winter sports season due to concerns with COVID-19. A day later Gov. Evers called for schools to start closing in a five-day span and the WIAA postponed all athletic events.
UW-Madison eliminated the chance of conducting WIAA spring tournaments at its campus (boys individual and team tennis tournaments, state boys golf and state softball) with the cancellation of campus events through June 30.
The Board of Control in its vote also extended summer contact periods for spring sport coaches from five days to 30 days. After the conclusion of the school year (July 1), if government orders and regulations allow, teams — including athletes currently in grades 9-12 — would be allowed to practice and hold competitions. Such decisions would be made at the local level.
“They’re still talking about fall sports, concerns with getting large people together,” Hammil said. “I feel like summer might be off limits for the WIAA to organize. How plausible? It’s something.”
