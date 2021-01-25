With the construction of additions at the middle school and high school nearing completion, the Milton School Board approved three additional custodial positions (one full-time position at each school and one part-time position at the high school).
The addition at the middle school totals 21,738 square feet.
“This addition is primarily academic classroom space, which requires a more intensive nightly cleaning effort,” said Director of Building and Grounds Stephen Schantz in a memo to the board.
At the high school, the additional space is 107,499 square feet.
The high school STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) addition is all new classroom space and restrooms – an area that requires a higher level of cleaning and takes more time than gym or commons spaces.
Schantz said it’s important to add these positions now to allow time for posting the jobs, hiring and training. He said new hires could assist in the final cleans of the new additions and with moving classrooms and equipment.
At the elementary schools, he said custodians were able to do final cleans during regular work hours due to unique opportunities presented by COVID-19. About $15,000 had been budgeted for JP Cullen to do this cleaning otherwise, he said.
For the middle school, Schantz said $13,000 was budgeted for final cleaning and for the high school, $64,000.
School district human resources director Chris Tukiendorf at Monday’s school board meeting said the cost of 2.5 custodial positions for 83 days (the estimated remainder of the school year) is $40,280.
The new STEM wing at Milton High School is expected to be complete and ready for student instruction on April 5.
Justin Buchholz, project manager with JP Cullen, led a tour of the high school before Monday’s school board meeting. School board members were invited to attend.
School board members Joe Martin, Shelly Crull-Hanke and Dave Holterman went on the tour with Principal Jeremy Bilhorn, Superintendent Rich Dahman and owner’s rep Mike Huffman.
A floor plan of the first floor shows the STEM wing with three science rooms, two chemistry rooms and six math rooms.
The lower level of the STEM wing includes an engine lab, trades lab, woods lab, fab lab, and metals lab with adjacent rooms for engineering and computer science. Across the hall are two rooms for agricultural science and media.
Schantz after the tour said, “We’ve been digging into the interior renovations starting about a month ago. One of the big milestones coming up is we’re draining the (existing) pool out on Monday.”
Excavation work is nearly complete for the new pool.
During Monday’s tour, participants could look out from what will be a storage area to where the pool will be and see an excavator.
Moving from one area to another today sometimes involves stepping on snow and ice. Connecting corridors to the pool and the new field house are in progress.
Standing inside the field house, a basketball practice could be heard in Gym 1 by anyone listening closely. In the open bays on each side of a solid wall, there will be overhead garage doors, to allow access from Gym 1 to the field house, which Bilhorn and Holterman discussed will be nice for the show choir competitions.
Huffman reported in the existing locker rooms and weight room demolition activities are ongoing. Complex structural modifications including floor plank removal and enhancement to the bearing capacity of existing walls will occur in the coming weeks, he said.
Buchholz said completion of the pool proper will follow the STEM wing completion but take place after the school year ends.
By mid-August everything renovation and addition-wise will be wrapped up, he said.
Though Monday’s tour did not include the middle school, it is progressing with installation of final finish materials underway in the building addition. Huffman reported: Cabinetry has been installed, painting is nearly complete and flooring installation is about 60% complete. Furniture installation (for rooms in the addition) is scheduled for the first week of February and kitchen equipment is being installed now. Final quality review sessions have been scheduled for late February.
