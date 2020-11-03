The Milton Town Board and Planning and Zoning Committee will meet 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at the town hall.
Items on the agenda include an application from Pettit Properties for a zoning change from B1 to Commercial Recreation and a conditional use permit to allow campsites with water and electricity. Also on the agenda is discussion and possible action relating to complaints about Lakeland Storage, 59er’s campsites and fence, McGuire Landscaping and Meier property.
The meeting can be accessed by teleconference. The call-in number is 1- 978-990-5043 and the access code is 6299997.
