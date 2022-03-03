The village of McFarland will host an informational meeting next week about a proposed landfill site on the edge of McFarland and the town of Cottage Grove.
Representatives from the Department of Waste & Renewables will meet with residents on Thursday, March 10, to discuss the next location of the Dane County landfill.
The current landfill, located at 7102 U.S. Highway 12, has less than ten years of landfill space remaining. Dane County is considering placing a new landfill and sustainability campus on a portion of the Yahara Hills golf course at 6701 U.S. Highway 12.
The county says it is working with the City of Madison on the potential of that site. The proposed location is adjacent to both the village of McFarland and the town of Cottage Grove.
The county announced the project this fall, and held an informational session in December, hosted by area Dane County Board supervisors.
The vision for the future landfill would include a sustainable business park, meant to divert waste and create economic opportunities. This business park could include repair and recycle businesses, educational spots for the public and research opportunities.
The county is also looking to expand types of recycling offered at the site, for items like mattresses.
The proposed Yahara Hills landfill would still allow for some golf opportunities at the course, county officials said, and the Dane County Parks department is working to incorporate the current landfill, Rodefeld Landfill, in its plans. When that landfill closes, up to 150 acres of land will be available for future recreation, the county’s website says.
Members of the waste and renewables department will talk with McFarland residents about updated plans on March 10.
There will be a 30-minute presentation on the project by Dane County staff, and a live question and answer session. The in-person event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee Street, and the virtual session begins at 6 p.m. Face masks are required in-person, and registration is required for virtual attendance.