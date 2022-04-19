After a year as the administrative assistant for the city clerk’s office, Jeannie Ritter has stepped into the role of clerk.
Ritter’s first day as clerk was Monday, April 18. She had been approved for the new role at the April 7 common council meeting.
Ritter’s background is in sales and customer service. She worked at McKay Nursery and Minute Man while that was still in business. She also spent some time at Independent Pharmacy Cooperative in Sun Prairie. There, she started in customer service and eventually became the sales director.
The clerk’s office job has also presented Ritter with an opportunity to work in an area that she is passionate about, which is government.
“I’ve always been a government girl. I enjoy what happens and how you can make a difference, but never did it for a living,” Ritter said.
“I have always been big into voting. My father always told me, ‘You don’t vote, you can’t complain.’ I’ve always been involved in some way or another,” Ritter continued. “My interests go that way; I’m just a history and government kind of person. I enjoy reading and that’s a lot of what I read.”
Working in the city has also drawn her into the clerk’s office. She said she enjoys working and socializing with Waterloo residents.
“I like people, and I think that’s part of what drew me to this, too. I know a lot of people from working in town for many years. I was out of town for many years, so I missed and really enjoyed talking to them. It has been a really great bonus,” Ritter said.
Ritter has been a part of the Waterloo community for 35 years in some way. She moved to the city at 19 years old.
“I care about Waterloo. I enjoy the people I work with here. It’s a good team here,” Ritter said.
Her first day kept her busy.
“Our days get crazy because a lot of people come in with a lot of different requests. They need something like zoning or something for conditional use,” Ritter said.
The city had been without a permanent clerk since early this year. Longtime clerk Mo Hansen resigned on Dec. 31, 2021, to take a job at Ab E Manufacturing in the Waterloo Industrial Park.
Since that time, city treasurer Mike Tschanz stepped in as interim clerk even before being given the formal title in March. Tschanz and Ritter have worked together to help cover the void left after Hansen’s resignation.
“Since Mo left, we’ve had more liquor licenses than I remember and we’ve had a lot of things come up. We’ve had more in the last three months than what is typical in that time,” Ritter said. “I think that was great because I didn’t have the experience in this role and it helped prepare me.”
The common council in March recommended longtime U.S. congressional aide Danyell Tremmel to Mayor Jenifer Quimby for the clerk’s position, but Tremmel turned down the role after the interview process.