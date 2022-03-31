As spring unfolds, the E.D. Locke Library in McFarland is seeing a renewed energy and traffic.
“People are so happy to be back in-person,” said library director Heidi Cox. “This is what we’ve been waiting for.”
With increasing in-person events, a return to the feeling of normalcy following the COVID-19 pandemic, and a renewed excitement from community members regarding in-person engagement, the library is a busy place.
Cox said that foot traffic at the library, located at 5920 Milwaukee Street, is almost back to pre-COVID-19 pandemic numbers. The library is on-track to surpass the number of visitors in March 2019.
Events at the library, Cox added, that require pre-registration are filling up quickly, with library staff adding sessions and expecting bigger crowds.
“We’ve always been the community center, and we want to grow that,” Cox said.
Most library programming is being offered in a hybrid format, with both in-person and virtual participants, thanks to recent technology upgrades made in the library.
“We’ve invested a lot in changes to our building and technology,” Cox said. “Our hard work is paying off.”
The library recently upgraded the sound system in its meeting room, Cox said, adding a room-wide microphone and a high-definition camera. Equipment was also added to allow for streaming to Zoom or social media.
One feature that was important to accessibility, Cox said, is a hearing loop, allowing people with hearing aids to tune into a certain frequency and have audio from the meeting room microphone piped directly into the hearing aid.
The technology is “really lending itself to us being more inclusive,” Cox said. “We’re trying to meet them at whatever their comfort level is.”
In early 2020, the library also invested in its internet systems to offer high-strength Wi-Fi even outside the library at a nearby park, and wireless printing capabilities. And the library building has been improved, with newly-painted walls, touchless bathroom fixtures new children’s section shelving and another book drop.
While technology improvements may have been prompted by COVID-19, Cox said their benefits are widespread, helping increase accessibility, helping include older adults who may be homebound or traveling during the winter, children who may be home sick but still want to participate, adults working from home, and everyone in-between.
Additionally, the library now has access to a giant catalog of online resources for patrons, everything from movies and television shows to more than 7,000 news articles. People can access these resources for free with a library card through platforms like Kanopy, Hoopla, Overdrive, PressReader and Flipster.
The library in early 2022 transitioned back to virtual programming due to the COVID-19 omicron variant, but a majority of events are back to a hybrid set-up. And the library is gearing up for a busy rest of the year, Cox said.
Upcoming specialty programs include drop-in Scrabble games, Adult Craft Club, a musical history presentation, a tour of Ireland, and others.
The library also continues to display an exhibition on the stories of legendary women of color in science, technology, engineering and math. That exhibit is on display until April 8.
Cox added that some programming that was paused during COVID-19, like puzzle tables, games for visitors and other resources, are starting to return. And, book clubs, teen events and library browsing continues, like they had throughout the pandemic.
To get a library card, people can fill out a form found online and bring it to the library with a photo ID and proof of current address. The form is accessible at www.mcfarlandlibrary.org/apply-library-card.
Cox added that the easiest way to keep up with library happenings is to check out its e-newsletter, or visit www.mcfarlandlibrary.org/calendar/month for a calendar of events.
Upcoming events include:
Friday April 8, 15, 22, 29 at 10 a.m.
Drop-in Scrabble
Wednesday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m.
Adult Craft Club. Create a rope wrap rainbow to hang in your home. Pre-registration required.
Tuesday, April 26 at 2 p.m.
“Sentimental Journey.” This presentation will discuss the music and memories of the World War II era, with John Duggleby, an award-winning author and performer.
Thursday, April 28 at 6 p.m.
“Ireland: A Colorful Tour.” Joe Fahey shares photos, culture and tips for traveling to Ireland.