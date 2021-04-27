Adams Publishing Group, publisher of the Milton Courier, has partnered with Legacy.com as the software provider and online platform for obituaries starting Monday, May 3.
Legacy will host the obituary page online, but for readers, the obituaries will be accessible on the Milton Courier site as they always have. The obituaries in the print edition will be unchanged.
Once they click on the links on the newspaper web site, readers will seamlessly head to the Legacy web site to view the obituary and related information. The site will allow for easy social sharing, create a permanent online obituary, provide a guest book moderated and managed by Legacy, offer helpful links to charities and online resources, and feature community pages that group obituaries based on interest, hobbies and school or group affiliations. Death notices, the abbreviated announcements will not be affected by the change.
The partnership will provide for families:
- Modern, streamlined design that loads quickly and works seamlessly between devices.
-Easy social sharing.
-Permanent online obituary, with a Guest Book moderated and managed by Legacy.com staff.
-Helpful links to charities and end-of-life resources.
-Legacy exclusive: inclusion of their loved one in unique community pages that group obituaries based on interests, hobbies, and school/group affiliations.
For funeral homes, it will provide:
-24/7 access to Legacy.com’s customer service
-Premium branding, contact information placements, and a link to the funeral home’s website on every obituary.
-A free, customizable listing in the nation’s No. 1 online funeral home directory.
