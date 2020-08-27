Last year after several serious accidents including two fatal crashes at the intersection Highway 12 and Walworth Avenue, local leaders met with the Department of Transportation to discuss what needs to be done to improve safety at the intersection. The Department of Transportation conducted a study and has released its final recommendations. Among the department’s recommendations for the Walworth Avenue intersection are:
- WisDOT plans to upgrade the traffic signal equipment in 2020.
- Continue to monitor intersection, specifically the northbound left-turn movement. Consider protected-only left-turn phasing for the northbound left-turn movement if the crash problem returns.
- Utilize portable video cameras to assess the adequacy of the turn lane lengths to accommodate peak queues.
“I’d like to thank the Department of Transportation for their work on making the Walworth Avenue intersection safer and also for evaluating the safety of the bypass between Walworth Avenue to Cox Road. Ultimately, I believe that the bypass should be made four lanes but in the meantime the improvements recommended by the department are welcome,” said Ringhand.
Last August in order to address immediate safety concerns, the Department of Transportation put a flashing yellow arrow light on the problematic left turn lane drivers on Highway 12 use to get to Walworth Avenue.
“The flashing yellow lights have greatly improved the safety of this intersection,” stated Vruwink, who added that “there hasn’t been a serious crash since the flashing yellow arrow lights were added.”
Here is a link to complete report: http://legis.wisconsin.gov/senate/15/ringhand/media/1218/us-12-whitewater-bypass-rsa-august-19-2020-final.pdf
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.