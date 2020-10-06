A local runner completed a virtual Boston Marathon in Deerfield in September, in honor of her brother and the victims of 9/11.
Bre Drobac of Deerfield ran the 26.2 mile race through town on Sept. 11.
The Boston Marathon, which was scheduled for April, was postponed and later cancelled due to COVID-19. Runners were invited to participate in a virtual marathon instead, by running their own routes through their communities.
“Little did I know, my plans would change and I would have no control in any of it,” Drobac said.
The virtual race “may not have been a certified race or the real Boston Marathon, but it was the most emotional, meaningful race I have ever run,” Drobac said.
In January, Dobrac’s brother Luke was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor at age 36.
Drobac decided to run the marathon in honor of him and the “many people that are supporting my family during this time.”
She raised over $29,000 to support his treatment.
“I knew this was going to be one hell of a journey for him, his wife and his four kids,” Drobac said.
Drobac completed the maraton on Sept. 11, and said she also ran in honor of “all the lives that were lost in 9/11 and all the families that have suffered.”
“It was an incredible day, a race I will never forget,” she added.
Drobac qualified for the marathon the in fall of 2019, after trying several times before. She said hotels and flights were booked for the marathon, and she “couldn’t wait” to experience the race.
Drobac said the Deerfield community showed up for her during this time.
“I had so many people in my town supporting me, from making me a shirt the day before, to handing me water at every other mile, even our daycare supported me with signs they made,” Drobac said.
“Keep focusing on the good in your life. Be grateful for today and never take anything for granted. Life is a blessing,” Drobac said.
