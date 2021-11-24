CAMBRIDGE
Thanksgiving to New Years
The Ripley Park Holiday Lights display is open Thanksgiving through New Years. Guests are able to drive through our half mile light display in the comfort of their own car. Admission is free but donations are greatly appreciated. We have a variety of light displays including large animated and handcrafted. Businesses are able to sponsor a light display by contacting Cambridge Community Activities Department by calling 608-423-8108. Sponsorship levels are: Gold ($100) which includes a name and logo on a large sign and solo placement next to a light display and Silver ($50) which includes a name and logo on a small sign and placed next to display with other sponsors. This is a great way for local businesses to be spotlighted and noticed by visitors who traveled there from outside of Cambridge.
Nov. 25: Thanksgiving Dinner Meals
Utica Bar is offering free Thanksgiving dinners for those in need this year. They will be available for pick up or delivery for residents of the Cambridge, Deerfield, Stoughton and Edgerton areas. To reserve a meal, call the bar at (608) 423-3255 by Tuesday, Nov. 23 to let them know how many meals are needed for either adult or child meals, time of pick up or delivery and address if being delivered. Pick up will happen at Utica Bar on Thursday, Nov. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Delivery will happen the same day from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Dec. 7: Lake Country Club Holiday Luncheon
The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization will have its Holiday Luncheon at The Stagecoach Inn, just south of Fort Atkinson, on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 12 p.m. Cost is $20. Call Chris Gardenier (608) 423-3424 or Betty Reay (608) 509-5187 to make a reservation. Those interested in playing cards may come at 10 a.m. or join the event in the afternoon at 1 p.m. Don’t forget the book exchange to share or connect with a new read and/or to wear holiday jewelry/attire.
DEERFIELD
December: Deerfield Holiday Lights Contest
The Deerfield Holiday Lights Contest is a yearly event that is open to any area residents wiht a Deerfield mailing address. All participants need to do is decorate the exterior of their home for the holidays and register your address in order to be part of the contest. In addition to lifelong braggin rights, there are also cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. NEW IN 2021: There will be an interactive display category for homes with flashing light displays that pictures alone can’t do justice. All entries that give permission will be photographed and posted on the Facebook page for community voting. There will be no in-person judges this year, so all winners will be determined by friends and neighbors. Participants can register by either signing up on the Facebook page or by contacting Jess Lex at jesslex@kw.com or (608)571-6868.
Prizes:
- 1st place — $100
- 2nd place — $75
- 3rd place — $50
Timeline:
- December 8 — All homes registered and decorated
- December 9 — Map of registered homes published to Facebook
- December 10-12 (6-9 pm) — Registered homes photographed for community voting
- December 14 — Community voting begins on Facebook
- December 20 (8pm) — Facebook votes are tallied
- December 21 — Winners announced via Facebook page