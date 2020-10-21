“The willingness of America’s veterans to sacrifice for our country has earned them our lasting gratitude." -- Jeff Miller
The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., extends an invitation to all veterans, Rosie the Riveters, and their spouses to enjoy a catered drive-up lunch on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Lunch will be provided by Knute’s of Orfordville and sponsored by the generosity of Dave and Nancy Lader. The meal includes roast beef, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, roll, butter and a brownie for dessert.
We ask those interested in the event to call The Gathering Place at 868-3500 to make reservations by Tuesday, Nov. 10 by 3 p.m. Lunches can be picked–up at noon at TGP by driving up to the front of the building using the horseshoe drive.
Veteran’s Day celebrations are unique in that we honor those who are with us, reserving Memorial Day for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Coordinating this event is a privilege. We exercise it with pride, purpose and enthusiasm. Do you know anyone whose life has not been affected by a veteran?
On this day and every day, let us be thankful for our veterans.
