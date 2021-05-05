COTTAGE GROVE — The Cambridge girls golf team’s season came to a close at a WIAA Division 1 regional, Tuesday, May 4, at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove.
Host Jefferson was the runner-up at the regional, collecting 380 strokes. Middleton finished first with 315 strokes. Madison Memorial (387) and Madison West (399) both advanced to sectionals with third and fourth place finishes, respectively.
Cambridge came in seventh with a total score of 518.
Middleton’s Ellie Frisch finished first in the regional with a card of 72.
The Blue Jays’ top score came from Kat Toepfer’s 114, good for 29th overall. Toepfer shot a 58 on the front nine and then a 56 on the back.
Lissy Pero carded a 120 for Cambridge. The team score was capped off with Bella Hollis’ 141 and Amerie Timler’s 143. Alyza Pupp came in with a 163.
Team scores: Middleton 315, Jefferson 380, Madison Memorial 387, Madison West 399, Mount Horeb 406, McFarland 434, Cambridge 518.
