UW-Stout

Local students who earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher were named to the UW-Stout Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. Those students are:

Cottage GroveNathan DeVault, Sophomore, BS construction

Lydia Kneubuehl, Junior, BS Food Science and Technology

Riley Seifert, Senior, BS technology education

Ben Stangler, Senior, BS Computer Net & Info Tech

Madison

Brooks Beveridge, Sophomore, BS construction

McFarland

Kathy Holt, Senior, BS psychology

Caitlyn Olrick, Senior, BS human development and family studies

Ray Pagenkopf, Senior, BFA studio art, BS applied social science

Ava Papalia-Beatty, Junior, BS hotel, restaurant and tourism

Monona

Quinn Donelan, Senior, BFA entertainment design

Ben Moen, Freshman, BS Computer Science

UW-Whitewater

The following students received scholarships at UW-Whitewater during the 2021-22 academic year:

Cam Behnke of Cottage Grove, who is studying Business, earned the College of Business and Economics Admissions Scholarship

Lydia Brandt of McFarland, who is studying Elementary Education, earned the Warhawk Exceptional Academics Scholarship

Dakarai Clay of Monona, who is studying Business, earned the College of Business & Economics Dean’s Advisory Council Scholarship

Caenan Cremeens of McFarland, who is studying media arts and game development and art, earned the Chancellor Scholars

Austin Elmer of Cottage Grove, who is studying Marketing, earned the AMA/Peltier Marketing Award

Rachel Hansen of McFarland, who is studying Music, earned the Music Department Scholarship

Prestyn Kloskey of Madison, who is studying Communication- Public Relations, earned the Transfer Excellence Scholarship

Cole Lindwall of Cottage Grove, who is studying Biology, earned the Chancellor Scholars; Cummings Scholarship; Joseph & Madeline Chopp Scholarship

Parker Olsen of Madison, who is studying Journalism, earned the UW-Whitewater Fall 2021 Foundation Scholarship

Will Thome of Cottage Grove, who is studying Business, earned the College of Business and Economics Admissions Scholarship

Southern New Hampshire University

Ayla Lopez of McFarland was named to the President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University for the fall 2021 semester. To be recognized, Lopez had to earn a minimum grade point average of 3.7 or higher.

Wheaton College

Jacob Lippiatt of Monona was named to the Dean’s List at Wheaton College in Wheaton Illinois for the fall 2021 semester. Lippiatt earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the honor.

Greenville University

Emily Juhlin, a senior at Greenville University in Greenville Illinois, was named to the Dean’s List this fall. Juhlin was required to earn a 3.7 grade point average or above to be recognized.

Belmont University

William Nowicki of Cottage Grove was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Nowicki was required to earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the list.

UW-Oshkosh

UW-Oshkosh has recognized students for their academic achievements on the fall 2021 Dean’s List and Honor Roll. The grade point average requirement for University Honor Roll is 3.3, and the GPA for Dean’s List is 3.75 or higher. Local students who were recognized are:

Cottage Grove

Lace Crary, Honor Roll

Claudia Duval, Dean’s List

Jade Easland, Dean’s List

Eduardo Gnewuch, Dean’s List

Ross Harford, Honor Roll

Muhammed Kambi, Honor Roll

Larissa Molstad, Dean’s List

Teagan Tolley, Honor Roll

Jaxon White, Honor Roll

Madison

Terrell Carey, Dean’s List

Julia Lust, Dean’s List

Kaitlyn McClain, Honor Roll

Amanda Meloy, Dean’s List

Sydney Stankowski, Dean’s List

McFarland

Andrew George, Honor Roll

Jack Perkl, Dean’s List

Lauren Stehly, Dean’s List

Monona

Alex Ceithamer, Dean’s List

Joshua Sheldon, Dean’s List

Daunte Unke-McConley, Dean’s List

Emma Zweifel, Dean’s List

UW-Eau Claire

Local students were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at UW-Eau Claire recently. Those students are:

Cottage Grove

Mattias Allen, College of Business

Peyton Blang, College of Business

Lexi Ellestad, College of Education and Human Sciences

Riley Hoey, College of Arts and Sciences

Madelyn Loeffler, College of Arts and Sciences

Carly Patton, College of Education and Human Sciences

Madison

Jordan Allen, College of Business

Braxton Doucette, College of Arts and Sciences

Joelle Frey, College of Business

Mckenzie Minter, College of Arts and Sciences

McFarland

Alexcia Johnson, College of Arts and Sciences

Andrew Lindaas, College of Arts and Sciences

Luke Mandli, College of Arts and Sciences

Minnie Moll, College of Business

Valorie Mueller, College of Nursing and Health Sciences

Dana Olson, College of Education and Human Sciences

Morgan Richter, College of Nursing and Health Sciences

Trevor Speich, College of Arts and Sciences

Ella Weaver, College of Education and Human Sciences

UW-Milwaukee

UW-Milwaukee recently announced its Fall 2021 Dean’s List. Local students who received the honor are:

Cottage Grove

Morgan Bruesewitz, Nursing Undergraduate

Tristen Faber, Business Undergraduate

Maura Kalmerton, Social Welfare Undergraduate

Madison

Cristin Alvarado, Social Welfare Undergraduate

Andrew Beszhak, Letters & Science Undergrad

Ciera Carey, Education Undergraduate

Dominique Diamante, School of the Arts-Undergrad

Tiara Fountain, Letters & Science Undergrad

Cynthia Hernandez, Business Undergraduate

Angela Lopez, Architecture Undergraduate

Meagan Nefstead, Social Welfare Undergraduate

Sumitra Rai, Nursing Undergraduate

Bronwen Risse-Connolly, Global Studies

McFarland

Jenna Hacker, Pathway Advising

Kaitlin Hacker, Business Undergraduate

Charles Radomski, Eng & Comp Sci Undergrad

Andrew Simon, Eng & Comp Sci Undergrad

Monona

Owen Groth, School of the Arts-Undergrad

Skye Liston, Social Welfare Undergraduate

