UW-Stout
Local students who earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher were named to the UW-Stout Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. Those students are:
Cottage GroveNathan DeVault, Sophomore, BS construction
Lydia Kneubuehl, Junior, BS Food Science and Technology
Riley Seifert, Senior, BS technology education
Ben Stangler, Senior, BS Computer Net & Info Tech
Madison
Brooks Beveridge, Sophomore, BS construction
McFarland
Kathy Holt, Senior, BS psychology
Caitlyn Olrick, Senior, BS human development and family studies
Ray Pagenkopf, Senior, BFA studio art, BS applied social science
Ava Papalia-Beatty, Junior, BS hotel, restaurant and tourism
Monona
Quinn Donelan, Senior, BFA entertainment design
Ben Moen, Freshman, BS Computer Science
UW-Whitewater
The following students received scholarships at UW-Whitewater during the 2021-22 academic year:
Cam Behnke of Cottage Grove, who is studying Business, earned the College of Business and Economics Admissions Scholarship
Lydia Brandt of McFarland, who is studying Elementary Education, earned the Warhawk Exceptional Academics Scholarship
Dakarai Clay of Monona, who is studying Business, earned the College of Business & Economics Dean’s Advisory Council Scholarship
Caenan Cremeens of McFarland, who is studying media arts and game development and art, earned the Chancellor Scholars
Austin Elmer of Cottage Grove, who is studying Marketing, earned the AMA/Peltier Marketing Award
Rachel Hansen of McFarland, who is studying Music, earned the Music Department Scholarship
Prestyn Kloskey of Madison, who is studying Communication- Public Relations, earned the Transfer Excellence Scholarship
Cole Lindwall of Cottage Grove, who is studying Biology, earned the Chancellor Scholars; Cummings Scholarship; Joseph & Madeline Chopp Scholarship
Parker Olsen of Madison, who is studying Journalism, earned the UW-Whitewater Fall 2021 Foundation Scholarship
Will Thome of Cottage Grove, who is studying Business, earned the College of Business and Economics Admissions Scholarship
Southern New Hampshire University
Ayla Lopez of McFarland was named to the President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University for the fall 2021 semester. To be recognized, Lopez had to earn a minimum grade point average of 3.7 or higher.
Wheaton College
Jacob Lippiatt of Monona was named to the Dean’s List at Wheaton College in Wheaton Illinois for the fall 2021 semester. Lippiatt earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the honor.
Greenville University
Emily Juhlin, a senior at Greenville University in Greenville Illinois, was named to the Dean’s List this fall. Juhlin was required to earn a 3.7 grade point average or above to be recognized.
Belmont University
William Nowicki of Cottage Grove was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Nowicki was required to earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the list.
UW-Oshkosh
UW-Oshkosh has recognized students for their academic achievements on the fall 2021 Dean’s List and Honor Roll. The grade point average requirement for University Honor Roll is 3.3, and the GPA for Dean’s List is 3.75 or higher. Local students who were recognized are:
Cottage Grove
Lace Crary, Honor Roll
Claudia Duval, Dean’s List
Jade Easland, Dean’s List
Eduardo Gnewuch, Dean’s List
Ross Harford, Honor Roll
Muhammed Kambi, Honor Roll
Larissa Molstad, Dean’s List
Teagan Tolley, Honor Roll
Jaxon White, Honor Roll
Madison
Terrell Carey, Dean’s List
Julia Lust, Dean’s List
Kaitlyn McClain, Honor Roll
Amanda Meloy, Dean’s List
Sydney Stankowski, Dean’s List
McFarland
Andrew George, Honor Roll
Jack Perkl, Dean’s List
Lauren Stehly, Dean’s List
Monona
Alex Ceithamer, Dean’s List
Joshua Sheldon, Dean’s List
Daunte Unke-McConley, Dean’s List
Emma Zweifel, Dean’s List
UW-Eau Claire
Local students were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at UW-Eau Claire recently. Those students are:
Cottage Grove
Mattias Allen, College of Business
Peyton Blang, College of Business
Lexi Ellestad, College of Education and Human Sciences
Riley Hoey, College of Arts and Sciences
Madelyn Loeffler, College of Arts and Sciences
Carly Patton, College of Education and Human Sciences
Madison
Jordan Allen, College of Business
Braxton Doucette, College of Arts and Sciences
Joelle Frey, College of Business
Mckenzie Minter, College of Arts and Sciences
McFarland
Alexcia Johnson, College of Arts and Sciences
Andrew Lindaas, College of Arts and Sciences
Luke Mandli, College of Arts and Sciences
Minnie Moll, College of Business
Valorie Mueller, College of Nursing and Health Sciences
Dana Olson, College of Education and Human Sciences
Morgan Richter, College of Nursing and Health Sciences
Trevor Speich, College of Arts and Sciences
Ella Weaver, College of Education and Human Sciences
UW-Milwaukee
UW-Milwaukee recently announced its Fall 2021 Dean’s List. Local students who received the honor are:
Cottage Grove
Morgan Bruesewitz, Nursing Undergraduate
Tristen Faber, Business Undergraduate
Maura Kalmerton, Social Welfare Undergraduate
Madison
Cristin Alvarado, Social Welfare Undergraduate
Andrew Beszhak, Letters & Science Undergrad
Ciera Carey, Education Undergraduate
Dominique Diamante, School of the Arts-Undergrad
Tiara Fountain, Letters & Science Undergrad
Cynthia Hernandez, Business Undergraduate
Angela Lopez, Architecture Undergraduate
Meagan Nefstead, Social Welfare Undergraduate
Sumitra Rai, Nursing Undergraduate
Bronwen Risse-Connolly, Global Studies
McFarland
Jenna Hacker, Pathway Advising
Kaitlin Hacker, Business Undergraduate
Charles Radomski, Eng & Comp Sci Undergrad
Andrew Simon, Eng & Comp Sci Undergrad
Monona
Owen Groth, School of the Arts-Undergrad
Skye Liston, Social Welfare Undergraduate