UW-W virtual
graduation
UW-Whitewater has decided to hold a virtual graduation ceremony May 16 with hopes of holding an in-person celebration sometime in the future.
The event at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16 will be livestreamed on the university’s Facebook page.
Chancellor Dwight Watson wrote on that page that this isn’t meant to “take the place” of an in-person commencement gathering. So, they hope to hold a ceremony at some point in the future when people can be together.
Apply to two-year campuses for free
The University of Wisconsin System is offering a free application period for anyone applying to one of its two-year campuses for fall 2020 or spring 2021 semesters. The free application period will run June 5–15.
Visit the UW HELP website to learn more about the UW System’s 13 universities and how to apply.
Apply to multiple UW schools
A new electronic application system, EApp, will be launched this fall for prospective students applying to attend a UW System university..
Beginning Aug. 1, all prospective students — including new freshmen, transfer students, international students, and non-traditional students — will be able to use the EApp to apply to any university in the UW System.
Under the new EApp, students will pay $25 to apply to each university except UW-Madison. That’s a reduction from the current cost of $50 for all universities except UW-Madison, which has a $60 application fee it will retain.As part of the new application process, students who are transferring internally within the UW System will not need to write an application essay for admission and will not be charged an application fee as long as they transfer within one semester of leaving a UW System university and did not attend a university outside of the UW System in between.
