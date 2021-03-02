You might notice a few more eyebrows raising in Milton. Actually, you might just notice eyebrows are getting more attention.
A new business, Bare Beauty opened Monday at 644 College St.
Here, licensed estheticians Jessica Kurtz and Emily McCorkle beautify eyebrows and more.
Both are certified in eyelash extension and anywhere you have hair, they can remove it. They currently not offering “intimate area” waxing for men but say everything else is fair game. According to Kurtz, the most common waxes for men are brows, nose (inside the nostrils), ears, back, chest, stomach, arms and legs.
Fun fact she shared: People with tattoos get their arm hair waxed to make the tattoos appear more vibrant.
Bare Beauty also offers dermaplaning, a method of exfoliation that removes the top layers of the skin and vellus hair (peach fuzz) leaving smooth skin. And, there are add-on services like hydrojelly masks to provide hydration and soothe the skin after any service.
Both Kurtz and McCorkle graduated from the Aveda Institute last year in Madison. They became friends after working at the same waxing studio and carpooling from Milton to Madison. Working for a speed waxing franchise, they learned how to complete Brazilian waxes in 15 minutes and gained experience waxing body parts they didn’t get to learn in school (ears, nipples, neck, full butt).
Two years prior, Kurtz worked for friend doing beauty services that don’t require licensure to perform, (teeth whitening, henna brows, dermaplaning).
“I have always been very interested in beauty services,” said Kurtz, who says she is the first of her friends to try the latest trend -- within reason. She drew the line when squiggle brows showed up, she said. And, when a friend who does permanent makeup asked her to help, she declined.
“I couldn’t stomach the thought of permanently marking someone’s face,” she said. Yet, the idea intrigued her. She did some research and found the esthetician program.
A Madison native, Kurtz moved to Milton last year with her husband and two dogs.
Born in Indiana, McCorkle lived there 16 years before moving to Milton. She graduated from Milton High School in 2017.
“I always knew I wanted to help people, and in this field, I get to do that every day,” she said.
Going to work never feels like a chore, she said, “Because I love what I do. It’s a really fun job because you get excited when you see the same clients because of the personable connection.”
Through work, Kurtz said they meet many people and can educate them about their skin and hair and help them feel beautiful.
“I’d say my absolute favorite is a first time Brazilian,” she said. “Those guests are usually so terrified you can see their fear a mile away; sometimes they can barely speak. My job is not only to remove their hair, it’s also to make them comfortable. There is nothing more rewarding to me than helping a very nervous and uncomfortable stranger completely transform and relax. By the end of the appointment, when I ask if it was better or worse than they imagined, multiple clients have said it was actually fun.
What is their business philosophy?
“It is very important to us that our clients never feel rushed,” Kurtz said. “We want to perform work we are proud of and that serves our guests. We also want to continue to grow individually as well as the business. The beauty industry is ever-changing so keeping up on trends and educating ourselves will hopefully keep us in the game for a long time coming.”
Something everyone should know about waxing?
McCorkle: “When you keep up with waxing, for example, coming in every 4-6 weeks to get a Brazilian (no shaving in between), your hair comes back finer and eventually some of the hair will not come back at all, this for every area of the body. I know how frustrating it is to shave an area and seeing all the hair grow back the next day. With waxing it’s only something you have to worry about every 3-6 weeks, depending on the area and the person’s hair growth.”
How much pain or discomfort is involved with a wax?
McCorkle: “This varies person to person. Everyone has a different pain tolerance. Because of this, it’s hard to tell people how much pain to expect. Something that can help is to take some ibuprofen 30-60 minutes before coming in to wax.”
Kurtz: “We follow specific steps to cause as little pain as possible and have some suggestions to make it a less painful experience. For example, avoid caffeine directly before your appointment. Caffeine can make you jittery and extra nervous, as well as cause you to sweat which makes it difficult for the wax to adhere to the hair which makes for a longer, more challenging service. The pain that is caused though, is over very quickly. The anxiety and anticipation is almost always worse than the actual pain.”
How long might it before the hair grows back?
McCorkle: “Everyone’s hair growth is different and usually different throughout the body but you will see a few hairs come back about a week after and throughout the next 2 weeks, you’ll see more and more hair growth.”
Kurtz: “The bikini area is 4-6 weeks for the average person. Underarms about 2 weeks, legs 3-4 weeks, face 2-3 weeks. The thing about waxing is, the more consistent you are with it, the less you eventually have to do it. We see some clients who have been waxing for years come in once every 2-3 months and have very sparse, fine hair because it simply doesn’t grow anymore.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.