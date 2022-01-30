Lakeside Lutheran senior forward Claire Liddicoat shoots during a conference home game against Lake Mills on Friday, Jan. 28. The Warriors beat Lake Country Lutheran at home on Saturday, improving to 12-6 overall.
Lakeside Lutheran's girls basketball team pushed its win streak to four games with a 48-45 nonconference home win over Lake Country Lutheran on Saturday night.
The Warriors' Jenna Shadoski, a junior forward, scored a team-high 12 points. Junior guard Marin Riesen totaled all nine of her points before the break and senior forward Claire Liddicoat also finished with nine. Junior guard Ava Heckmann scored all eight of her points in the second half, including a pair of 3s, for Lakeside (12-6).
"It was a real gritty game all the way," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "Lake Country Lutheran is a solid team and they made us work for everything we got."
For LCL (12-5), which had a four-game win streak snapped, Rieley Mueller finished with a game-leading 25 points.
"LCL tested our half-court defense with their athleticism," Asmus said. "Mueller is an outstanding player. We needed better communication on screens and better help from our off-ball defenders. All in all, we're happy to hold them to 45 points."
Lakeside went 10-for-16 at the line compared to 7-for-18 at the stripe for LCL.
"Playing back-to-back games is tough," said Asmus, referencing Friday's victory over Lake Mills. "After you win an emotional game versus a tough conference team on Friday then we play a tough non-conference team on Saturday, it tests your limits. I'm proud that my girls responded well.
"We missed a few opportunities and left some points off the board that would have really helped stop the runs they made on us. There are some little things that we need to keep improving upon."