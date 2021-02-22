State titles are nothing new to the McFarland High School girls’ basketball team. The gymnasium features several championship banners from decades ago.
The 2021 team put itself in position to add to those banners Feb. 20 after it defeated Jefferson 45-33 in the Division 2 sectional semifinal game at Sauk Prairie High School.
The victory was extremely special to the Spartans’ three seniors: Katie Hildebrandt, Lindsey Lonigro and Morgan Butler.
“We haven’t had as many games as everyone else has had. It’s been harder for us to catch up,” said Butler.
Butler was referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed the start of practices and forced limitations on how they were conducted to reduce spread of the virus.
But, despite just 10 regular season games, the Spartans won their third postseason game.
Hildebrandt said the excitement is similar to the fall of 2019 when she played on the McFarland volleyball team that advanced to the State tournament and reached the championship game.
As for Jefferson, the team may never forget the stranglehold McFarland had on it all season. The Eagles won 19 games but suffered three losses, all to the Spartans.
Jefferson Head Coach Mark Peterson said his team played well but just couldn’t get past the Spartans again.
“I think we got the most out of this group of kids,” he said. “McFarland is definitely more talented than we are, but we played very hard tonight. We just fell short.”
The teams batted the lead back and forth in the first half. Freshmen Teagan Mallegni and Brynn Kirch scored layups in the closing minutes to put McFarland ahead 25-22 at the half.
McFarland started to pull away in the second half as Lonigro and Mallegni both hit two free throws and Kirch connected on a jumper to put the Spartans ahead 31-22 with 13:45 remaining. A 3-point shot by Ainsley Howard of the Eagles lowered the lead to six, but Jefferson would not score a point for the next four minutes. Lonigro’s three at the 10:14 mark capped off a 7-0 run to give McFarland a 38-25 lead. Jefferson’s offense remained unproductive while the Spartans gathered in valuable offensive rebounds that provided second and third chances at the hoop.
“We really try to emphasize crashing the boards on offense. Tonight, it really showed and we got a lot of buckets off second chances,” Hildebrandt said.
Another 7-0 run by McFarland opened the lead to 45-27 with 5:51 remaining.
The Spartans didn’t score another point for the remainder of the game, but Jefferson managed only six more points.
Mallegni scored 18 points to lead the Spartans, and Hildebrandt also reached double figures with 13.
Howard led Jefferson with 10 points. The Eagles made just 10 field goals, four from the 3-point line.
