Elementary school placement in the Milton School District is primarily determined by a student's home address. However, parents have the option to request placement in another school by completing a placement/transfer request form. The form for 2021-22 is now available online at www.milton.k12.wi.us. Paper forms are available at the district office building, 448 East High St.
According to the website, forms will be accepted until 8 a.m. Monday, March 1.
The school district in a newsletter to parents notes:
- Submitting a request is not a guarantee of placement.
- All student placement will ultimately be determined by programming needs.
- Transfer requests must be submitted each year.
To determine a student's attendance zone, families can view the Attendance Area Map on the district's website at www.milton.k12.wi.us/schools.
Transportation
The district says it provides transportation to multiple schools for "a majority of the local daycare locations that fall in a path of travel for bus routes."
Transportation is not provided across school zones. For example, if children attend West Elementary School, they can't be bused to Small Wonders Daycare on the east side of the city.
Free transportation will be provided from these daycares for families eligible for free transportation, while the Buy-A-Seat program will be available for those who are not eligible for free transportation.
For more information on that program or to see if a daycare is eligible for transportation, visit https://www.milton.k12.wi.us/district/Transportation.cfm
