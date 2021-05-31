Last year’s Milton High School graduates didn’t have to worry about weather, the ceremony was virtual.
This year, weather will make a difference in not only if the ceremony is outside or inside but what time the ceremony is taking place on Sunday.
“This year, we ask for patience,” said MHS Principal Jeremy Bilhorn.
Just as they did during their senior year, more than 250 graduates and their families may need to “pivot” to another plan. The number of graduates listed in the program is 287, but Bilhorn said the number of students who chose to walk across the stage is closer to 250.
Event organizers hope the Milton High School Class of 2021 Commencement Ceremony will be 1 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at Carl F. Anderson Field (the football stadium).
If the weather is questionable and the ceremony needs to move inside, updates will be posted after 10 a.m. Sunday on the school district website and social media platforms.
Outside ceremony
If the ceremony is outside, graduates will be seated in the home bleachers and physically distanced from one another. Music in the ceremony will be live from the MHS combined choirs and combined bands.
Each graduate will be allowed up to six tickets for guests, who will be seated on the football field. Tickets will be required for entrance. Two ticket gates will be set up: one at the ticket booth and one on Hilltop Drive. Guests should bring their own lawn chairs and each group of guests should sit physically distanced from one another.
Outside, graduates and guests will not be required to wear masks.
Inside ceremony
“We’re following the district guidelines,” Bilhorn said. “If we’re inside, there will be masks.”
If the weather is bad, the ceremony will take place in the gym. Construction on the fieldhouse is not finished.
Graduates will be divided into five groups of 50 to 55 based on last name and separate ceremonies will take place at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Entry for graduates will be through the main entrance (Door 1). Guests will enter through Door 33 (near the main entrance).
After each ceremony is done, Bilhorn said the gym will be cleaned.
Graduates will be given four tickets for guests to be seated in the gym and two tickets for guests to be seated in the auditorium. Gym seating will be on the floor or in the bleachers. Temporary bleachers also will be brought into the south balcony.
At the indoor ceremonies, the music will be pre-recorded music.
The ceremony will be livestreamed in the auditorium and available to anyone watching the Red Hawk Media YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vhOKr3J0NdY. That’s how the community can watch the ceremony. The event is not open to the public.
When he gives the principal’s address on Sunday, Bilhorn said he will express appreciation of the graduates’ resiliency and their ability to accept a senior year that was not what they would have anticipated.
“They continued to plan their futures, they continued to prepare for their futures, they continued to be Red Hawks,” he said.
His challenge for graduates will be to take the lessons learned during the pandemic and apply them going forward.