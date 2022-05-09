MILTON QUAD

BOYS

Team scores—Milton 90; Delavan-Darien 47; Edgerton 33.

Event winners

100-meter dash—1, Makai Johnson, DD, :10.8. 200—1, Jeremiah Beles, DD, :23.6. 400—1, Frederic Geiger-Kittel, E, :57.9. 800—1, Jonathan Flowers, M, 2:12.0. 1,600—1, Nicholas Dillman, E, 5:03.0. 3,200—1, Grayson Morris, DD, 11:50.5.

110 hurdles—1, Ethan Mitchell, M, :16.4. 300 hurdles—1, Tyler Rateike, M, :51.9.

400 relay—1, Delavan-Darien (Johnson, Calvin Lumkes, Gavin Barnes, Ahron Pope), :48.0; 800 relay—1, Delavan-Darien (Pope, Beles, Cole Loback, Dawson Lenz), 1:38.8; 1,600 relay—1, Delavan-Darien (Beles, Lumkes, Tavier Moronez, Lenz), 4:01.1; 3,200 relay—1, Delavan-Darien (Morris, Lumkes, Nathan Castillo Cano, Andy Elguero), 10:08.1.

Pole vault—1, Zak Zimmerman, M, 10-6. High jump—1, Kai Sheridan, M, 5-10. Long jump—1, Ethan Mitchell, M, 19-8½. Triple jump—1, Mitchell, M, 39-9½.

Shot put—1, J.J. Love, M, 41-7¾. Discus—1, Love, M, 135-11.

GIRLS

Team scores— Milton 93.5; Edgerton 38; Delavan-Darien 12.5.

Event winners

100-meter dash—1, Jacey Pryce, M, :12.3. 200—1, Pryce, M, :27.7. 400—1, Alyssa Fons, M, 1:03.4. 1,600—1, Addison Tranter, M, 7:05.

100 hurdles—1, Cianna Vendrell-Nolen, E, :18.1. 300 hurdles—1, Marissa Torres Raby, DD, :55.9.

400 relay—1, Milton (Ella Beckler, Erin Blankenheim-Villareal, Jaz Welch, Luisa Edenharter), 1;04.8; 800 relay—1, Milton (Hailey Gill, Alexis Stockman, Brooklyn Hill, Parker Teubert), 2:08.6; 1,600 relay—1, Milton (Samantha Benson, Emma Beutin, Allison Johnson, Mara Talabac), 4:52.7; 3,200 relay—1, Milton (Benton, Beutin, Johnson, Talabac), 12:06.9.

Pole vault—1, Carmen Gresens, E, 8-0. High jump—1, Tressa Shaw, M, 4-10. Long jump—1, Pryce, M, 15-2. Triple jump—1, Fons, M, 32-9. Shot put—1, Madyson Lo, E, 31-4. Discus—1, Holly Garber, M, 90-1.