The wheels are beginning to turn on a proposed landfill site on the Yahara Hills Golf Course off U.S. Highway 12-18 near McFarland and Cottage Grove.
The Dane County Department of Waste and Renewables, the branch of Dane County responsible for landfill operations, held a public information and listening session with the village of McFarland on Thursday, March 10.
The department is proposing a 230-acre development at 6701 U.S. Highway 12-18, which would include both a landfill and a “Sustainability Campus,” a suite of recycling facilities and sustainable businesses to reduce the volume of waste entering the landfill. Early visions of the site include mattress recycling, a food waste compost program, a maker’s space, office space, educational classrooms and a business park with sustainable businesses.
John Welch, the director of the Dane County Waste and Renewables Department told local community members that an early proposal for the site is expected to be shared with the Dane County Board and the Madison Common Council in the next three weeks. The proposal will then be discussed through various city and county committees over the next few months.
After that, the county hopes to close on the sale of the land by September, and work with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Consultants to do necessary research. Welch said he hopes to get through the first two phases of the four-phase DNR approval process this year.
Discussions about a future landfill, Welch said, are beginning now because the current Dane County landfill, Rodefeld Landfill at 7102 U.S. Highway 12-18, will be full in less than ten years. Planning for a new landfill typically takes ten years and landfills require new approvals every 15 years, Welch said.
Why Yahara Hills?
The county is “not currently pursuing other sites” for possible landfill location, Welch said, and there are several reasons for that.
One is proximity to urban services like water, sewer and electric utilities. Another is accessibility to hauling routes like U.S. Highway 12-18 and several interstate highways.
It’s a challenge to find sites with more than 200 acres, a single property owner to negotiate with, and the correct geological, topographical and hydrological conditions to allow for a landfill, Welch said.
“If we do not build a landfill, every municipality will eventually have their waste hauled into another county,” Welch said, which would spike costs for local governments, cause environmental damage and be an equity misstep. “We are creating this waste, we should not burden that on another community.”
Future vision
Early plans show that the county hopes to take a phased approach with the property, to keep some space open for recreation. Welch said a landfill doesn’t use its entire acreage at one time, so 8 holes of golf and other recreation opportunities will still be available at this site even once a landfill would open.
Renderings of the future facility show about 20 acres are estimated for composting work, and 20-50 acres are allocated for landfilling. The rest would go toward the campus concept, which Welch said is based on big-picture, future innovation.
“We don’t want to be doing the same thing that we’re doing now, 50 years form now,” Welch said. “How can we design the site to continue this paradigm shift?”
One priority for Welch is a mattress recycling facility, with 20,000 to 24,000 mattresses collected at Rodefeld every year. And, Welch said, one-third of landfill waste at Rodefeld is food waste, creating a need for composting.
Welch hopes to bring in private businesses into the space as well, like Habitat for Humanity’s resale division or other businesses selling recycled items.
Current landfill operations
The Dane County Department of Waste and Renewables collects more than 290,000 tons of waste per year at the current landfill.
Rodefeld opened in 1985, and expanded in both 1994 and 2015. Landfills are lined on the bottom to prevent groundwater infiltration, with four feet of compacted clay, plastic liners fused and stone layers to collect liquids. When full, sections of the landfill are capped to prevent gas leaks and topped with native plantings.
At Rodefeld, the county also recycles tires, shingles, bicycles, household chemicals, electronics, construction and demolition materials like metal, bricks and cardboard, and is trying to keep items out of the landfill, Welch said.
The current landfill gets nearly 1,000 guests annually, hosting tours and educational opportunities for local youth. Part of that education includes a mobile trash lab for sustainability education.
The county also collects more than 2.5 million gallons of renewable gasses a year, purifying them into almost pure methane, and using them to power renewable vehicles. Welch said the county invested $29 million in this gas collection and purification system.
Dane County Parks is also involved in planning future uses for the current landfill.
Impacts on residents
Many of the questions and concerns raised last week involved impacts of the landfill on nearby residents, including odors, pests, groundwater conditions and traffic.
“We will always be honest with you. Landfills have the potential to create odors. It can get smelly,” Welch said.
But, after a particularly pungent summer in 2017, Welch said Dane County has increased its gas collection to remove odors and invested in mobile misters, vaporizers and deodorants to neutralize odors. It also began paying more attention to possible odors after concerns came from the community.
Welch said the county is also looking into creating an online reporting system to better track and address concerns, which was a suggestion from a community member. And, Welch said, he gives his personal cell phone number out to residents to call him with complaints.
Welch said the site has seen minimal impacts from pests in the area, except the inconvenience of seagulls present.
The landfill offers a reimbursement program for its closest neighbors to offset inconveniences, and Dane County can get involved if there are issues with property values or selling homes nearby. And, the city of Madison and village of Cottage Grove will be involved in local negotiation agreements down the line.
Community engagement
About 25 community members participated in the forum online and about 20 attended in-person, with notable guests including state Sen. Melissa Agard and Dane County Board Supervisors Melissa Ratcliff and Patrick Miles, who represent Cottage Grove and McFarland.
At the end of the session, McFarland Village President Carolyn Clow asked Welch and his colleagues to keep McFarland residents, and other area residents, in mind as they plan, citing previous concerns about residents not feeling heard when it came to landfill operations.
“Treat our homes like you would treat your homes,” said Clow. “It impacts real families, it impacts real people, (it) impacts” the ability to sell our homes. That means a lot to us.”
“We did want you to know us and actually be considering us when you make your decisions and did your planning,” Clow said. “I think that different decisions get made when there aren’t people’s faces” in mind.
Welch added that there are many opportunities for public comment in the upcoming approval process, in front of the county and city of Madison.
Taking feedback is “not just lip service,” Welch said. “We’re not just going to listen to your questions and do what we want to do.We want to hear from the community.”
“The whole community does contribute to waste, and waste has to go somewhere and we have to handle it responsibly,” said Welch. He then acknowledged that the facility most impacts its closest neighbors. “We understand that, (and we’re) not going to pretend there will be no impacts.”
“It’s important that as we design this site, that we think about the impact on all of you,” he continued.
“It’s a blank canvas right now…There are lots of pieces that could be shifted around,” he added.