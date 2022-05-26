Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is looking to release additional funding this year for mental health support in county schools.
Parisi announced on Tuesday, May 24, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, that local school districts will likely be able to submit proposals in a few weeks for the use of $1.5 million in additional funds to be used for mental health services.
Parisi hopes the funds will help schools add staff and resources to support the work of teachers, young people, and their families.
“Behavioral health needs continue to be one of the most pervasive challenges facing families,” Parisi said. “We know these needs have only been exacerbated by the pandemic and the challenging events of the past couple of years. That’s why it’s important for the county, schools, and families to come together to explore ways that we can do more, together.”
The program will provide mental health or substance use treatment services (individual or group treatment) within school buildings and/or via telehealth platforms, or specific outreach to students not yet engaged in mental health or substance use treatment, a release from Parisi’s office said. Mental health or substance use treatment modalities will be delivered by persons trained and credentialed to provide the service, be evidenced-informed and time limited. Potential vendors may elect to offer treatment services, outreach services, or both.
These funds were authorized by the County Executive and County Board in adoption of the 2022 Dane County budget, a release said. The funding proposal has not yet been introduced for consideration at the Dane County Board.
The county said districts can begin submitting proposals next week, and the goal is to distribute funds by fall when the school year begins.
The need for mental health and substance use services for children and youth has increased substantially in recent years and has been exacerbated by the pandemic, a release said. The 2021 Dane County Youth Assessment data shows increased rates of anxiety, depression, suicidality, and self-harm amongst Dane County middle and high school age youth, and in December 2021 the US Surgeon General issued an advisory to highlight the urgent need to address the nation’s youth mental health crisis.
This new county funding is in addition to Dane County’s popular “Building Bridges” school-based mental health program. Created by the County Executive in 2013, this innovative mental health initiative works daily in ten Dane County school districts. Behavioral health professionals offer direct case management with school aged children and their families, providing in-school resources to help overcome anxiety and other mental health barriers to learning. Dane County allocates over $1.1 million in local tax dollars for this program each year.